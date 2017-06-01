Pakeezah actor Geeta Kapoor shifted to a comfortable old age home in Mumbai

Pakeezah actor Geeta Kapoor is now safe and has been admitted to a old age home. Pakeezah actor Geeta Kapoor is now safe and has been admitted to a old age home.

Veteran actor Geeta Kapoor who has recently been in news because she was abandoned at a Mumbai hospital by her children. Filmmakers Ashoke Pandit and Rakesh Taurani had found out about the ailing senior citizen, and have taken full charge of taking care of her now.

Today when we called Mr Pandit to enquire about Geeta Kapoor, he said, “We just shifted Geetaji to Jeevan Asha Oldage home in Andheri. She is stable, but still cries every now and then and enquires about her son. She keeps on asking how Raja left her in the hospital like this, she is inconsolable. However, we have managed to settle her. The old age home is good, she will be taken care of properly, there is a hospital within the old age home in case of an emergency.”

Ashoke Pandit who has made sure that Kapoor is kept as comfortable as possible is a filmmaker and also a member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Ramesh Taurani is a film producer. Kapoor was at a hospital with the bill running up to Rs 1.5 lakh. After leaving her at the hospital, her son changed homes and refused to answer his phone. A police case has been registered against Kapoor’s children.

However yesterday Pandit had tweeted, thanking the Mumbai Police for issuing an NOC to shift Geeta Kapoor to an old age home. His tweet said “Thank U @DevenBhartiIPS ji @MumbaiPolice for standing by us and agreeing to give an NOC to shift actress #GeetaKapoor to an old age home.”

Ashoke Pandit also expressed anger and surprise over the fact that Kapoor’s son never showed up for any formalities regarding his mother.

