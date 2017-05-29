Pakeezah actor Geeta Kapoor abandoned: Filmmakers Ashoke Pandit, Ramesh Taurani pay hospital bills

Ashoke Pandit and Ramesh Tauraniji went to extend support to the distressed lady did they find out that this lady is no other than veteran actor, Geeta Kapoor. Ashoke Pandit and Ramesh Tauraniji went to extend support to the distressed lady did they find out that this lady is no other than veteran actor, Geeta Kapoor.

It started as news that an elderly woman in Mumbai has been abandoned by her children at a hospital. It was when filmmakers Ashoke Pandit and Ramesh Tauraniji went to extend support to the distressed lady did they find out that this lady is no other than Geeta Kapoor, veteran actor, who had acted in films such as Pakeezah and Razia Sultan. Ashoke Pandit is a filmmaker and also a member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Ramesh Taurani is a film producer. Kapoor was at a hospital with bill running up to Rs 1.5 lakh. After leaving her at hospital, her son changed homes and refused to answer his phone. A police case has also been registered.

Speaking about the disturbing details of the case, Ashoke told indianexpress.com, “I came to know that an old lady named Geeta Kapoor has been abandoned at a hospital in Goregaon, Mumbai, by her children after reading a newspaper. I didn’t know Geeta Kapoor is the Geeta Kapoor from Pakeezah. After reaching the hospital, I cleared the bills and I wanted to tell the hospital guys that she will be taken care of, so there are no insecurities from the hospital side and they would continue treating her. Paying the bills was not a big thing, really. I saw my mother in her. As soon as I read about an old lady bring abandoned by her kids, I was feeling very uncomfortable and hence wanted to help her out, so Ramesh Tauraniji and I went to the hospital.”

Also read | Pakeezah actor Geeta Kapoor abandoned by children, she claims son would torture her

He then stressed on the next hurdle in Geeta Kapoor’s case, and why he is desperate to find her son. He said, “Now the problem is, I want to shift Geetaji to an old age home so she is taken care of, but I cannot do so until I get an No Objection Certificate (NOC) from her children. I don’t know why the police is taking so long to trace Geetaji’s son. I want the police to find him, and do whatever they want to do with him, but get me an NOC so we can make sure she is safe and sound in an old-age home. We have so many friends in the industry who have started good old-age homes. Aruna Iraniji has one, and it would be great if we can get Geetaji there.”

Further, Pandit also expressed concern about how Geeta Kapoor’s mental and physical health. He said: “Geetaji is getting better but she continuously keeps crying and folds her hands when she sees people visiting her, as if she is telling them not to beat her up. Every time I see her like this I wonder if she was being tortured at home. I am just hoping that we get the NOC, so we can send her to a better place where she can live with dignity.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd