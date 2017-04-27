Pak actor Saba Qamar keen to come to India to promote Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium

Saba Qamar may cross the borders to promote Hindi Medium. Saba Qamar may cross the borders to promote Hindi Medium.

In 2016, top Bollywood films Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Raees and Dear Zindagi were mired in controversy for featuring Pakistani actors. Maharashtra-based political party, MNS, had threatened to attack cinemas for featuring Fawad Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Mahira Khan in Raees and Ali Zafar in Dear Zindagi when India-Pakistan tension was at all-time high, post the Uri Attacks and surgical strikes. The Bollywood industry had become the battleground where some actors chose to agree to the banning of Pakistani actors while others either opposed it or chose to stay neutral.

The Film and Television Producers Guild of India had promised to bar Pakistani actors and the entertainment industry in Pakistan too had suspended the screenings of Indian films until all was well at the borders. According to a report in DNA, Pakistani enchantress, Saba Qamar, who made her debut in Bollywood opposite Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium will probably break the tension that had developed months ago. She may cross the borders to promote the film.

“I don’t know the details. The producer will know better. But something is being planned,” Irrfan Khan had told the media. The relation between Pakistan and India has not improved yet but it looks like Saba is ready to bring back cultural communication between the two countries. “Saba is keen to come to India, and she isn’t nervous or anxious about how she will be received in India. It all depends on whether she’s granted a visa or not,” said a source close her.

Also read: Irrfan Khan who was ready to donate organs for Vinod Khanna, mourns the actor’s sudden demise

“There was never any official ban on the entry of Pakistani artistes in the country. Only self-appointed vigilante groups were vocal about the so-called ban. There was never any official ban,” said a government official.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd