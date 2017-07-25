Superstars followed by millions must not be shown drinking or smoking on screen, says CBFC chief, Pahlaj Nihalani

Pahlaj Nihalani now has an objection with superstars drinking and smoking on screen. Pahlaj Nihalani now has an objection with superstars drinking and smoking on screen.

Central Board of Film Certification chief Pahlaj Nihalani, after having an issue with the “lady-oriented” film Lipstick Under My Burkha, objecting to the word “intercourse” in Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer and demanding removal of words like “Gujarat” and “cow” from the Amartya Sen documentary The Argumentative Indian, now has a problem with actors’ on-screen drinking and smoking despite having a warning on the screen.

According to a recent report in Quint, the chairperson of CBFC has an interesting take on actors especially the superstars consuming alcohol on the silver screen. He was quoted as saying, “Merely putting a ticker warning at some remote corner of the screen whenever there is smoking or drinking shown, is not enough anymore. We feel the superstars who are followed by millions and who set an example in societal behaviour must not be shown drinking or smoking on screen unless the provocation for doing so is really strong.” Adding to this Nihalani has said, “A film where alcohol is essential would have to go with an A certificate.”

So we might not have another Devdas movie coming up since the CBFC doesn’t find the actors smoking and drinking appropriate for the movie goers.

In another interesting turn of events reported by TOI, Pahlaj Nihalani, who has become the favourite child of controversy, might have to step down as the chairperson of CBFC. A meeting of CBFC members has been called in Thiruvananthapuram on July 28. Source at the Ministry of information and broadcasting have told the publication that Nihalani might be replaced. And the one’s whose name are being considered for the post are director Lipstick Under My Burkha producer Prakash Jha and TV producer-actor Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

