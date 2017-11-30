Pahlaj Nihalani’s next to star Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh or Arjun Kapoor?

Pahlaj Nihalani is all set to make a sequel of 1993 release Aankhen starring Ranbir, Ranveer or Arjun Kapoor. Pahlaj Nihalani is all set to make a sequel of 1993 release Aankhen starring Ranbir, Ranveer or Arjun Kapoor.

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor shared a great camaraderie when the two shared the sassy couch on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan. When an episode of about 40 minutes was such a hit among the audiences, imagine what fireworks the two will create on the silver screen, if cast together. Excited?

Your wish might be granted by former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani as the producer-director plans to cast them in the sequel of 1993 action-comedy Aankhen. Revealing his plans post the failure of Julie 2 at the box office, Nihalani told Mid-Day that he has two upcoming ventures in the pipeline. And the actors who are on the wishlist of the filmmaker includes Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Imran Khan, Rajkummar Rao and Arjun Kapoor.

“Ranveer and Arjun are No 1 on my wish-list. I want them to play the leads in Aankhan Chaar. They have great chemistry. With each character playing a double role, we will see two Ranveers and two Arjuns, along with a chimpanzee,” said Nihalani. But if this doesn’t happen, the producer has a plan B ready too. “Ranbir and Imran will also make an excellent combination, as will Ranbir and Shahid Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao,” he added.

Revealing more about the plot of the movie, Nihalani said, “The animal will be the only common thread between the original, and this version. The subject will be completely different. It should reflect current times. It should be modern, keeping the trends and the youth’s preferences in mind. It will have Indian values and sentiments at its core, but, will be one that appeals to the youth.”

For now, Ranbir is busy working on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Ranveer is prepping up for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt.

