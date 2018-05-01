Pahlaj Nihalani: Rangeela Raja is almost like a rebirth of Govinda

Govinda is collaborating with Pahlaj Nihalani for Rangeela Raja. Govinda is collaborating with Pahlaj Nihalani for Rangeela Raja.

Pahlaj Nihalani, the former CFBC chairperson who had a controversial tenure, is back into the role of a filmmaker with his favourite leading man Govinda.

Giving details of the project Nihalani said, “It is titled Rangeela Raja and it’s an out-and-out comedy. But comedy of a kind never attempted by Govinda before. Unlike the streetwise comic characters, Govinda is famous for, he plays a very sophisticated character in Rangeela Raja.”

In the film shot in Karjat on the outskirts of Mumbai, Govinda has multiple roles. Elaborating on Govinda’s part, Nihalani said, “He has a double role. But he slips into four different characters. Audiences who have been waiting for Govinda’s comeback will be very pleased to see what he has done in ‘Rangeela Raja’. It is almost like a rebirth of Govinda and I feel happy to be doing his comeback film.”

It’s been 31 years since Nihalani launched Govinda in Ilzaam.

Govinda will also be seen in Abhishek Dogra’s comedy film FryDay which also stars Fukrey fame, Varun Sharma. Talking about his co-star in the film, Varun earlier said in a statement, “Govinda is a legend. We all grew up watching his films and dancing to his songs. He can express so many different emotions in just one scene and that was such a learning experience. What was more amazing was to dance with him! That’s every kid’s dream. It was so amazing and beautiful. To be dancing with him on the same tune and in the frame, I was in awe of him. You’ve to see him in the film. He’s really funny.”

