Padmavati team Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor break silence: We are proud of Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Lead actors of Padmavati – Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, took to Twitter to express their surprise and shock after Sanjay Leela Bhansali was attacked in Jaipur on Friday. While Deepika was the first one speak, the comments from both Ranveer and Shahid also followed. Padmavati has Ranveer Singh playing Alauddin Khilji, Shahid Kapoor as Raja Rattan Singh and Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini. Though the story of the film has not been revealed much, the protesters opposed to an alleged dream sequence in the film which will have Khilji romancing the queen.

In a series of tweets, Ranveer Singh said, “More As a team, we are making ‘Padmavati’ keeping in mind the sensitivities and emotions of the people of Rajasthan and the Rajput community. More Sanjay Sir is one of the most accomplished & authentic filmmakers we have in India, & he won’t ever do anything to hurt anyone’s feelings. Whats happened is very unfortunate. We hope the people of Rajasthan will understand & empathise with our intentions & give us their support.”

Shahid Kapoor also shared, “Very very sad. Words do fall short and feel too little to express feelings. Violence is unacceptable. This incident has shocked me. We need to look deep within as a society, as a country, as a people. Where are we headed? Sanjay Bhansali is a filmmaker who the country should be proud of. You will know when u see #padmavati the dignity he brings to it. And my only regret is that I wasn’t by his side when this happened.”

Shahid and Ranveer’s tweets followed just minutes after Deepika expressed support to her director too. This is the third time both Ranveer and Deepika are starring in a Bhansali film.

