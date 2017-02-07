Padmavati shooting to resume soon: Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is essaying the role of Raja Ratan Singh in the Indian period drama. Shahid Kapoor is essaying the role of Raja Ratan Singh in the Indian period drama.

After members of the Rajput Karni Sena stalled filming of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati for allegedly presenting “distorted facts” in the movie, one of its leading casts Shahid Kapoor has said that the film’s shooting will resume soon. The group even roughed up Bhansali and the Padmavati team when the director along with his crew was shooting at Jaigarh Fort.

Without giving much details, Shahid told reporters here, “I don’t want to talk much about it. We just want to complete the shooting. People should see the film and judge it after watching. They will resume shooting soon and we will continue shooting. “I don’t know the details as I am promoting “Rangoon” right now.”

Shahid, 35, is essaying the role of Raja Ratan Singh in the Indian period drama, which also stars Deepika Padukone as queen Padmavati and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji. Talking about his look in the movie, Shahid said, “When you play a king you need to have a certain personality. That time people were not very skinny so I need to have manly personality. So to carry the outfits and all Sanjay sir wants me to be muscular, fuller.” “Gaining weight in terms of muscles and not in terms of fats. I am playing the character of a warrior… The Rajput kings had a very strong personality.” The actor is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Rangoon. The film will be released on February 24.