Padmavati: Shooting disrupted in Jaipur, Sanjay Leela Bhansali calls police. See pics

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati: Pictures that are available on the internet show that the protestors went on a rampage throwing shooting equipment on the sets. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati: Pictures that are available on the internet show that the protestors went on a rampage throwing shooting equipment on the sets.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has run into fresh trouble with protesters reportedly belonging to Karni Sena disrupting the shooting in Jaipur, claiming that the film portrays Rani Padmavati in a bad light. The film starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati had recently started its shoot in Rajasthan.

Watch | Shahid Kapoor Wraps ‘Padmavati’s 1st Schedule

Pictures that are available on the internet show that the protestors went on a rampage throwing shooting equipment and staging a violent protest that forced director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to call the police. The shoot has been put on hold for the moment at Jaigarh fort where the cast and crew were shooting.

Karni Sena is the same organisation which protested the director’s Jodhaa Akbar and did not allow the film to release in Rajasthan alleging Bhansali was distorting history by showing Jaipur princess Jodhaa as Akbar’s wife. They claimed that the two were never married.

See pics from Padmavati sets in Jaipur:

Rajputs of Rajasthan are considered to be extremely attached to their traditions, history and culture and Bollywood’s penchant for taking liberties has always been a cause of concern for the community. Bhansali’s last film Bajirao Mastani too faced the ire of Bajirao and Mastani’s descendants. Looks like Padmavati too is following a similar path.

Says a source from the Rajput community, “Rajputs in Rajasthan are fairly traditional and we are taught our khandani history even before we start school. The community had already sent a word to Bhansali that incorrect portrayal will not go down well. Bollywood takes lots of liberties and tinkers with history while making films on real characters and that never goes down well with our community.”

Indianexpress.com tried calling Sanjay Leela Bhansali but he did not take the call.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd