Padmavati: Sanjay Leela Bhansali gives in, group demands review of film before release

Sanjay Leela Bhansali seems to have given in to the demands of the group that attacked him on the sets of his upcoming film Padmavati in Jaipur and assured history will not be distorted in the film. He has assured that the film will not not have any romantic or objectionable scenes between Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji’s character. However, the group has demanded a review of the film before its release and change of the film’s title. Bhansali’s company is yet to comment on these demands.

In a tweet, Giriraj Singh of Rajput Sabha said, “They (Bhansali Prod.) have agreed there will be no intimate scene between Padmavati &Alauddin Khilji in any form. Demand to form a screening committee before the release of the movie is still to be fulfilled.”

Even as protests continue in Rajasthan over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati days after the filmmaker was assaulted in Jaipur by Karni Sena activists, the makers of the film have reiterated that there is no romantic dream sequence or any objectionable or romantic scene between Padmavati (played by Deepika Padukone) and Alauddin Khilji (played by Ranveer Singh) in the film.

The Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha staged a protest in Dhaulpur area of Rajasthan on Monday against Bhansali and his upcoming film. Earlier, the Karni Sena claimed that Padmini was a proud queen known for taking her own life rather than submitting herself to Alauddin Khilji, the emperor who attacked the Chittorgarh Fort. They demanded that Bhansali should delete such scenes in the film if any.

In a tweet by ANI, the agency wrote, “Bhansali Productions clarify that there is no romantic dream sequence or any objectionable/romantic scene b/w Padmavati & Alauddin Khilji. We don’t want to hurt any sentiments, would appreciate if all social orgs support us in making this film.”

The director had to stop the shoot of the film as the protestors damaged the film set at Jaigarh Fort. Earlier in a statement, Bhansali said that keeping in mind the safety of the film’s crew, he decided to stop the shooting of the film post the “shocking” incident.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali has shot two films in Jaipur and despite his love for Rajasthan, for the safety of his crew, we have decided to stop the shoot and leave the city post the shocking incident where miscreants damaged property and misbehaved with the crew on the shoot of Padmavati,” it said.

He called the incident was “uncalled for” and extremely damaging to the image of the beautiful city. Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The film was rumoured to be a love triangle. Interestingly, a group of people from Peshwa Bajirao’s lineage had some problem with Bajirao Mastani’s content too. However, the protest never turned into a physical one.

So, it will be interesting to see which way Padmavati’s story turns itself to keep itself away from attracting more of such threats.