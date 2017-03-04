Padmavati: Sanjay Leela Bhansali film won’t be released till shown to Rajput leaders, says Rajasthan minister

Padmavati: Sanjay Leela Bhansali film has earlier faced protest from Karni Sena in Rajasthan. Padmavati: Sanjay Leela Bhansali film has earlier faced protest from Karni Sena in Rajasthan.

A Rajasthan minister today said Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Padmavati will not get a release in the state till it is shown to the Rajput community leaders who have objected to the movie. Addressing a protest organised by Savarna Adhikar Aarakshan Manch near the assembly building here, Energy Minister Pushpendra Singh assured a section of the Rajput community that the film will not be released in the state.

“We will not allow the release of the film in Rajasthan till it is screened to our community members,” the minister told the gathering. A complete ban on the upcoming film in Rajasthan, quota for economically backwards upper castes, including Rajputs,

Brahman and others, the formation of a board for upper castes, a CBI probe into the murder of a Rajput community member — Chatur Singh Sodha in Jaisalmer — were the demands of the protesters who were led by the national president of Shree Rastriya Rajput Karni Sena Sukhdev Singh.

Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena is an offshoot of Karni Sena which had hit headlines some time back for staging the protest against Bhansali’s film alleging distortion of historical facts by the filmmaker.

Meanwhile, talking about his project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shahid said that he is going to begin the shoot of his film in 10 days. When one of his Twitter followers asked about his character, the Udta Punjab actor wrote, “Noble heroic fearless. Above all a true lover.” This has got us excited about his pairing with Deepika Padukone, who plays the role of Padmavati, his wife in the film.