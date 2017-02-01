Budget 2017

Padmavati row: Sonu Sood says it’s high time Bollywood comes together. Watch video

Kung Fu Yoga actor Sonu Sood, whose 2008 film Jodhaa Akbar also faced the anger of Rajput Karni Sena, reacted on the recent controversy around Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Padmavati.

Published:February 1, 2017 6:13 pm
sonu sood, sonu sood padmavati, sonu sood sanjay leela bhansali, sanjay leela bhansali, bhansali padmavati, sonu sood padmavati, sonu sood kung fu yoga, kung fu yoga sonu sood, sonu sood reacts bhansali, sonu sood jodhaa akbar, sonu sood news, bollywood padmavati, bollywood supports bhansali, bhansali slapped, padmavati row, padmavati controversy, sonu sood bhansali padmavati, bollywood news, entertainment updates, indian express, indian express news Sonu Sood reacted about the Padmavati controversy during the promotions of his latest film Kung Fu Yoga.

Sonu Sood’s latest international venture Kung Fu Yoga is ready for release this weekend. But if you thought the film’s promotions and media interactions have kept the actor away from everything else happening around him, you are wrong. The latest controversy around director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has affected Sonu too. During one of the promotional events of Kung Fu Yoga in New Delhi, we asked him about his take on the issue and he said, “Everything that happened in Rajasthan was very unfortunate. I think it is high time for all the industry people to come together and take a strong step that these kind of things don’t happen in future with anyone, and I think we need a huge support from the government too.”

Watch | Sonu Sood On Padmavati Row: Govt Should Take Necessary Measures To Stop Such Incidents

 

Activists of Shree Rajput Karni Sena went on a rampage on the sets of Bhansali’s next film Padmavati, which was being shot in Jaipur’s Jaigarh Fort last week. The protesters not only misbehaved with the crew but even damaged the equipment, forcing Bhansali to stop shooting. Things went out of control when few men even slapped and assaulted the ace filmmaker leaving the entire film industry up in arms against the group.

sonu-sood-759 Actor Sonu Sood played the character of Rajkumar Sujjamal, Queen Jodhaa’s cousin in Jodhaa Akbar, which also came under attack of Rajput Karni Sena.

Director Ashutosh Gowarikar was one of the first ones to condemn the act since it was a déjà vu for him. Karni Sena had in the past also protested against his Jodhaa Akbar. And Sonu Sood was also a part of this magnum opus. He played the character of Rajkumar Sujjamal, Rani Jodhaa’s cousin in Jodhaa Akbar.

Bollywood biggies like Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Anushka Sharma, among others, have given voice to their chagrin. Padmavati’s cast — Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor — also supported their director.

