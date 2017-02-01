Padmavati row: Sonu Sood says it’s high time Bollywood comes together. Watch video

Sonu Sood reacted about the Padmavati controversy during the promotions of his latest film Kung Fu Yoga. Sonu Sood reacted about the Padmavati controversy during the promotions of his latest film Kung Fu Yoga.

Sonu Sood’s latest international venture Kung Fu Yoga is ready for release this weekend. But if you thought the film’s promotions and media interactions have kept the actor away from everything else happening around him, you are wrong. The latest controversy around director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has affected Sonu too. During one of the promotional events of Kung Fu Yoga in New Delhi, we asked him about his take on the issue and he said, “Everything that happened in Rajasthan was very unfortunate. I think it is high time for all the industry people to come together and take a strong step that these kind of things don’t happen in future with anyone, and I think we need a huge support from the government too.”

Activists of Shree Rajput Karni Sena went on a rampage on the sets of Bhansali’s next film Padmavati, which was being shot in Jaipur’s Jaigarh Fort last week. The protesters not only misbehaved with the crew but even damaged the equipment, forcing Bhansali to stop shooting. Things went out of control when few men even slapped and assaulted the ace filmmaker leaving the entire film industry up in arms against the group.

Actor Sonu Sood played the character of Rajkumar Sujjamal, Queen Jodhaa’s cousin in Jodhaa Akbar, which also came under attack of Rajput Karni Sena. Actor Sonu Sood played the character of Rajkumar Sujjamal, Queen Jodhaa’s cousin in Jodhaa Akbar, which also came under attack of Rajput Karni Sena.

Director Ashutosh Gowarikar was one of the first ones to condemn the act since it was a déjà vu for him. Karni Sena had in the past also protested against his Jodhaa Akbar. And Sonu Sood was also a part of this magnum opus. He played the character of Rajkumar Sujjamal, Rani Jodhaa’s cousin in Jodhaa Akbar.

Bollywood biggies like Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Anushka Sharma, among others, have given voice to their chagrin. Padmavati’s cast — Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor — also supported their director.

