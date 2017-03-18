Padmavati row: Karni Sena members burn effigy of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai, watch video

After a lot of attacks on the sets of Padmavati and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karni Sena members burn the director’s effigy After a lot of attacks on the sets of Padmavati and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karni Sena members burn the director’s effigy

After creating a whole lot of disruption on the Jaipur sets of Padmavati, where the members of Karni Sena damaged the types of equipment and burnt the costumes, leaving the production team with heavy losses, they have now set fire to the effigy of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Nalasopara in Mumbai.

They had earlier forced the National Award-winning director to stop shooting for the film and had also physically assaulted him in Jaipur. The group alleged that Padmavati had a romantic dream sequence between Alauddin Khilji and Rajput queen Padmini. As per Indian history, it is believed that Queen Padmini was a strong female fighter who sacrificed her life so that she may not have to marry Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler.

The Jaipur controversy occurred as Karni Sena protesters had an issue with the alleged scene in the film that would see the Queen and Allaudin Khilji getting intimate. Seeing the presence of rumoured Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the film, the gossip about the dream sequence only seemed to have had a stronger impact on the members of the Rajput group. Since then they have been perpetually active in every possible way to hinder the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film.

Even last week, the sets of the film were vandalised and burnt in Kolhapur. Though the attackers are still unknown, it has surely left the entire industry irked. The film stars Deepika as Queen Padmini, Ranveer as Allaudin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh.

Also read: Padmavati actor Shahid Kapoor: Unfortunate that the attack happened again

Earlier in a statement, the director had clarified that there will be no such dream sequence and the Bollywood fraternity, starting from filmmaker Karan Johar to actor Sushant Singh Rajput, everyone had stood by the Bajirao Mastani director, condemning the violence and thereby the losses incurred by him and his team.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd