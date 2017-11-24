Padmavati controversy: It’s saddening, says Shraddha Kapoor on death threats to Deepika Padukone

A lot of celebrities from Bollywood and other film industries have slammed the violent nature of protests that the team of Padmavati has been facing. A lot of celebrities from Bollywood and other film industries have slammed the violent nature of protests that the team of Padmavati has been facing.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor, in a show of support for actor Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali amid the Padmavati controversy, says it is unfortunate that the two artistes are at the receiving end of death threats.

Padmavati, which is based on the life of Rajput queen Padmini, is mired in controversy. From sections of the Rajput community to now many political groups have been demanding a ban on the film, alleging that Bhansali has distorted history. Recently, some of the protesters issued death threats to Deepika and Bhansali.

When asked for her take on the open threats that the two members of her fraternity are receiving, Shraddha Kapoor said, “I think it’s very very unfortunate. It is very saddening what’s happening and it’s unfortunate. This is what I want to say.”

A lot of celebrities from Bollywood and other film industries have slammed the violent nature of protests that the team of Padmavati has been facing. The film, which was earlier supposed to release on December 1, is now left with no release date as the censor board is yet to certify it.

