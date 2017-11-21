Padmavati row: After Deepika Padukone, her parents in Bengaluru also get police protection

Deepika Padukone’s home in Bengaluru gets police security. Deepika Padukone’s home in Bengaluru gets police security.

Police personnel have been posted outside the residence of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s parents here following threats over her role in the Hindi film Padmavati, the police said on Tuesday.

“Two police personnel have been deployed outside Deepika Padukone’s parents home in J.C. Nagar (northern suburb),” Inspector Girish Naik of J.C. Nagar Police Station told IANS here.

Although the 31-year-old Deepika lives in Mumbai, she hails from Bengaluru, where her family, including her father and legendary badminton champion Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala, younger sister Anisha and grandmother Ahilya live in the city’s northern suburb.

Prakash Padukone runs a badminton coaching academy in the city.

Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kunwar Surajpal Singh Ammu had offered a reward of Rs 10 crore to anyone who would “behead” Deepika and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the film, which is based on the life of 13th century Indian queen Rani Padmini, also known as Padmavati.

“We do not want to take law in our hands but will not forgive anyone who tries to spoil the image of Rajput kings and queens,” said Ammu, who is also the chief media coordinator for the party in the state.

Reacting to Ammu’s statements to “behead” the actor, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said the state government would provide security to her and her family in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah has also asked Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to take action against those threatening to harm Deepika. “I have asked the Haryana Chief Minister to take strict action against those threatening to harm Deepika, as she only played the lead role in the film as an actor as directed by its maker,” Siddaramaiah said on Monday.

“I condemn the culture of intolerance and hate perpetuated by the BJP and its right-wing groups. Karnataka stands by Deepika who is a renowned artist from our state.”

State Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy had told reporters at Belagavi, that the state police would provide security to Deepika whenever she is in Bengaluru or anywhere in Karnataka.

“I have directed the state DGP (Director General of Police) to ensure her (Deepika) safety and provide security to her family in Bengaluru,” Reddy added.

