Padmavati: CBFC turns down makers’ plea to quicken the certification process

Padmavati: CBFC refuses to expedite clearance process for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus. Padmavati: CBFC refuses to expedite clearance process for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati has been mired in controversies ever since it went on floors. And recently the film’s production house, Viacom 18 announced that Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer will not make it to the cinema screens on its scheduled date of December 1. Rather, it’s release has been ‘voluntarily’ deferred by the makers.

A major reason for the same is the lack of clearance certificate by the CBFC when Padmavati was just two weeks away from its planned date. And now, the Censor Board has even denied the makers’ request to expedite the clearance process for this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. ANI has tweeted, “Central Board of Film Certification turns down application by makers of #Padmavati seeking to expedite Certification process of the movie.” ANI added, “Turning down plea of #Padmavati makers, CBFC said that the movie will be reviewed and certified as per set norms of following chronological order of all applications.”

CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi had earlier mentioned how Padmavati’s clearance application was rejected because the paperwork wasn’t complete and the field where the makers need to mention whether the film is a work of fiction/historical was left blank. The lyricist had said, “Padmavati’s application came up this week for review. Makers admit paperwork isn’t complete. The disclaimer whether the film is a work of fiction/historical was left blank and on being asked to provide important documents, target CBFC for ‘looking the other way’. It is surprising.”

Turning down plea of #Padmavati makers, CBFC said that the movie will be reviewed and certified as per set norms of following chronological order of all applications. — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2017

#FLASH Central Board of Film Certification turns down application by makers of #Padmavati seeking to expedite Certification process of the movie pic.twitter.com/zlRjHOwtTe — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2017

Meanwhile, a special screening of Padmavati was held for select individuals from the industry and media a few days ago, which in turn, irked the CBFC even more. Prasoon told ANI, “Disappointing that Padmavati is being screened for media and getting reviewed on national channels without CBFC having seen or certified the film. This compromises role of systems and balances that are part of a functioning industry. It’s myopic to treat certification process haphazardly to suit convenience. On one hand, holding CBFC responsible and pressurizing to accelerate process and on another hand, attempt to subvert the very process, sets an opportunistic precedent.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd