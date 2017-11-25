Padmavati controversy: Alia Bhatt blames ‘violent threats’ for Nahargarh death

B-Town celebrities felt quite numb by hearing about the Nahargarh incident. B-Town celebrities felt quite numb by hearing about the Nahargarh incident.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati has been facing a lot of trouble since the time of its inception and, on Friday the protests against Bhansali’s film took a horrifying turn.

The body of a man was found hanging in Rajasthan’s Nahargarh Fort, 20 km near Jaipur. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt took to Twitter and expressed her disappointment over the whole incident.

“This is what happens when violent threats are allowed to made openly without punishment! What is happening? Shocked!” noted Bhatt. Alongside the body, slogans were written against the movie scrawled on stones nearby.

Many were left shocked by this terrifying incident and even B-Town celebrities felt quite numb by hearing about this accident. A lot of celebrities from Bollywood and other film industries have slammed the string of protests that the team of Padmavati has been facing.

The Padmavati row is getting murkier day by day. From the raging protest of some Rajput sections to political parties, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is amid controversy owing to its content. Other Bollywood stars including Shraddha Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee, Shefali Shah, Nana Patekar among others have come forward in support of the film.



The movie which was slated to release on December 1, 2017 did not get a green light from the Censor Board and hence, for now, has no confirmed release date.

