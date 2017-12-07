With Padmavati’s release deferred, Deepika Padukone is taking some time off with her girlies

Deepika Padukone looks adorable while posing with her besties. Deepika Padukone looks adorable while posing with her besties.

Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Padmavati is facing the brunt of controversies ever since its announcement. And most recently, the film’s release date, scheduled on December 1, was deferred for an indefinite period. Going by Deepika Padukone’s latest Instagram picture, looks like the actor is taking some time off and spending some quality time with her besties.

Sharing an adorable photo with her BFFs Divya Narayan and Sneha Ramachander, Deepika Padukone wrote “#besties @divya4488 @sneha_ramachander.” With all the controversies surrounding Padmavati and its release date, some alone time with her besties is all Deepika needs, it seems.

Padmavati is the story of Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh), Maharaja Rawal Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor) and Rani Padmavati (Deepika Padukone). Various political and fringe groups have opposed Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus on the grounds that it violates the rich culture and history of India, and Rajputs, particularly. The issue is more about a dream sequence between Khilji and Padmavati which Bhansali has, many times, denied the existence of.

Talking about Padmavati and her unibrow look in the film, Deepika had earlier said at a press conference, “I read some amazing articles that said how we turned beauty and changed its definition. It’s high time we did that. As women, we have been conditioned to think a certain way. I am glad about what we did with Padmavati and my look. It takes an immense amount of belief for all of us to take that risk, in a sense because that is not how the audience is conditioned. Padmavati’s beauty is beyond the physical beauty. It is her soul, her spirit, it is what she meant to her people. She is worshipped and we have to give her that due and this movie is that. Keeping all that in mind – courage, power and all of it.”

