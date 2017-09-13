Padmavati: Amid the talks of its release date postponing, Shahid Kapoor is dubbing already

Padmavati: Shahid Kapoor is already dubbing for his upcoming film. Padmavati: Shahid Kapoor is already dubbing for his upcoming film.

Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film, Padmavati has been in the news regarding its release date since a long time. While a lot is being said on that quarter, Shahid Kapoor recently shared that he is busy dubbing for the film and we just want this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film to make it to theatres quickly.

Sharing a drool-worthy selfie on Instagram, the Rangoon actor wrote, “Time to dub. #padmavati.” Shahid can be seen in his look from the film, complete with a moustache and a neatly trimmed beard. Recently he also shared another picture from the sets and wrote, ” back to the #moochh can’t wait to get back on set #padmavati.”

Meanwhile, Padmavati has faced a lot of issues since its announcement. First, the shooting of the film in Jaipur was disrupted by members of Karni Sena. Then, the set in Kolhapur was vandalised, and put on fire. Director Bhansali was also attacked by the vandals and when the shooting moved and the spot was kept under wraps, the miscreants still found a way to terrorise the film members. And now, reports are that the film’s release date has been postponed to February next year because of incomplete shots. It may not have been a smooth sailing for the team so far but it looks like they haven’t given up yet.

While Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Rawal Ratan Singh, his wife Rani Padmini’s role is being essayed by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is playing by Alauddin Khilji. The film will be Deepika’s next outing after SLB’s hit drama, Bajirao Mastani which also saw Ranveer and her chemistry.

