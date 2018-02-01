Before Ranveer Singh played Khilji, these 10 leading actors aced their villainous roles

Ranveer Singh’s performance as Khilji has wowed fans and critics alike. Ranveer Singh’s performance as Khilji has wowed fans and critics alike.

Ranveer Singh has wowed one and all with his eccentric act as Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. With a scarred face, menacing stride and sinister eyes, he has nailed his performance to the T. His Khilji is shrewd, bouyant, almost-demonic and the only thing that keeps us on the edge of our seats throughout the 184 minutes long film.

But what makes Ranveer’s antagonist even more special is the time at which Padmaavat has come in Ranveer’s career. In his 8-year-long career, Ranveer has donned many hats, be it Bittoo in Band Baaja Baarat, Peshwa Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani or Kabir in Dil Dhadkne Do. But Khilji is a whole lot different. Ranveer puts so much life in the character that we are left wondering if any of his contemporaries will ever be able to pull off a role like this.

While it doesn’t often happen in Bollywood that a leading actor chooses an out-and-out negative role, it is almost always a sight to behold. Here’s looking at 10 other actors who aced villainous roles even when it wasn’t their cup of tea.

Shah Rukh Khan in Darr (1993)

While candyfloss romances and corny comedies were the in-thing in the 90s, Shah Rukh Khan gave fans a nail-biting performance with his K..K..K..Kiran act in Darr. Essaying the role of a psychotic stalker Rahul Mehra, Shah Rukh Khan’s desperation to win the love of Kiran Malhotra (Juhi Chawla) evokes feelings of pity as well as exasperation in the viewers.

Kajol in Gupt (1997)

Rajiv Rai’s Gupt is often credited as one of the most compelling thrillers Bollywood has ever seen. Filled with multiple twists and turns, Gupt gives the real shocker when it is finally revealed that the innocent-looking Kajol is actually the killer of Bobby Deol’s father in the film. We definitely had not seen that one coming. Kajol even became the first woman ever to win a Filmfare in the Best Negative Actor category.

Akshay Kumar in Ajnabee (2001)

Though Bobby Deol had the author-backed role as Raj Malhotra in Abbas-Mustan’s Ajnabee, Akshay Kumar’s performance as Vicky was the one that stood out. For most of the film, Akshay is the one in control and he actually makes cinephiles believe that he is a man who can do anything for money.

Ajay Devgn in Deewangee (2002)

Anees Bazmee’s Deewangee featured Ajay Devgn in the role of Tarang, a simpleton on the surface but a complicated personality underneath. While the film is criticised for being a rip-off of Hollywood’s Primal Fear, Ajay Devgn had us convinced in the role of a young man suffering from split personality disorder and accused of a high-profile murder. But it is actually the climax that leaves us gaping at Devgn’s talent.

Amitabh Bachchan in Aankhen (2002)

We have seen Amitabh Bachchan in various shades and his attempt at a negative role in Vipul Shah’s Aankhen is quite something. The magic lies in the way Amitabh builds up his character till the point that he almost becomes an obsessed maniac. And it is safe to say that he has outdone even himself with this performance that is not only gripping but also convincing.

Saif Ali Khan in Omkara (2006)

Until Vishal Bhardwaj’s dark entertainer Omkara arrived in 2006, Saif Ali Khan was pigeon-holed as an actor only suitable for the boy-next-door roles, having done films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dil Chahta Hai and Hum Tum. But Ishwar Langda Tyagi brought out Saif’s acting prowess like never before.

Priyanka Chopra in 7 Khoon Maaf (2011)

Though Priyanka Chopra is one of the few actors who essayed a negative character early on in her career with Aitraaz, it doesn’t make her gripping performance in Saath Khoon Maaf any less notable. And no, it is not just the brutal killing spree she is on, it is her mystique, it is her enigma and it is her effortless slipping into a different character altogether as people call her different names (Saheb, Suzi, Sultana, Anna, Sunaina and et al) that keeps us hooked.

Sanjay Dutt in Agneepath (2012)

Sanjay Dutt may have done his fair share of negative roles in his younger days but Agneepath’s Kancha Cheena was something truly special. His badass persona was long-forgotten and for a long time he was being seen in either cameos or comedies. Agneepath’s drug lord Kancha was exactly what Sanjay needed. He is ruthless, deadly and menacing. And despite being pitted against Hrithik Roshan, he manages to steal the show.

Riteish Deshmukh in Ek Villain (2014)

If there is one reason to watch Ek Villain, it is Riteish Deshmukh. In Ek Villain, as the frustrated middle-class husband Rakesh, Riteish collects trinklets for his wife by killing innocent girls. His smile is beyond creepy and there is something about his forced expression and crazy eyes that does most of the talking.

Varun Dhawan in Badlapur (2015)

Sriram Raghavan’s Badlapur made fans see actor Varun Dhawan in a completely different light. Varun delivers a spectacular performance which evokes the right amount of empathy with his naunced performance.

