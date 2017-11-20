When Padmavati actor Ranveer Singh busted Salman Khan’s stress on Race 3 sets, see photos

Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh hang out on the sets of Race 3. Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh hang out on the sets of Race 3.

Amid the controversies surrounding his upcoming film Padmavati, actor Ranveer Singh is having a heart to heart with Race 3 actor Salman Khan. Ranveer recently paid visit to the Dabangg Khan on the sets of his upcoming film and brought ‘a laughter riot’ much to the amusement of the Race team.

Race 3 producer Ramesh Taurani tweeted a picture where Ranveer is posing with Salman and director Remo D’Souza. He wrote, “@RanveerOfficial visits the set of Race bringing with him a riot of laughter always @BeingSalmanKhan @remodsouza @tipsofficial #FriendsOfRace #Race3 #Eid2018.”

The official Twitter of Tips also shared a picture of Ranveer massaging Salman’s shoulders and the caption perfectly resonates with Ranveer’s thoughts. It’s caption read, “Ek Actor hi dusre Actor ka stress samaj sakta hai” – @RanveerOfficial with @BeingSalmanKhan on the sets of #Race3! @remodsouza @RameshTaurani #Eid2018 #FriendsOfRace @Asli_Jacqueline @thedeol @Saqibsaleem @ShahDaisy25 @Freddydaruwala.” Well, whatever Ranveer’s reasons are, we are sure that massage would have cured all of Salman’s problems in a jiffy.

Apart from Salman, Race 3 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah in the lead roles. Meanwhile, it was recently announced that the release date of Ranveer Singh’s Padmavati has been deferred by the makers owing to the protests by various religious outfits and a lack of a clearance certificate by CBFC. Earlier, when Sanjay Leela Bhansali was facing the brunt of the controversies with Padmavati, Salman had come to his support and had said, “I believe that the censor board should take the decision. Sanjay makes very beautiful and nice films. His heroines are very beautiful. His movies never have vulgar and disgusting content. Keeping in mind his past records one should get a sense that he cannot portray anyone in a bad light.”

Even on Sunday night, when Deepika Padukone came Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 11 as a guest and to promote her film, he made it clear to the audience that there were no scenes between Ranveer’s character Alauddin Khilji and Deepika’s Queen Padmini in the film.

