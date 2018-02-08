Ranveer Singh: Padmaavat will always be a gem in my filmography

Ranveer Singh says Padmaavat will always be the gem of his career. Ranveer Singh says Padmaavat will always be the gem of his career.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who was highly praised by audiences and critics for portraying the character of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, says that the movie will always be a gem in his filmography.

During a media interaction, Ranveer shared his views on the gigantic success of Padmaavat. “I am enjoying it. I don’t get too carried away with success and neither do I get bogged down by the failure. What’s important for me is that, you deliver on your promise to the audience,” he said.

“I have pledged myself to try and be the best entertainer that I can possibly be and to see the kind of response, love, praise that people are showering on the performance, it’s extremely heartening for me and it’s filled me with more motivation to go out and work even harder and keep doing good work.

“Of course, Padmaavat will always be a gem on my filmography,” he added. Ranveer also expressed that he hasn’t really had time to celebrate this great success as he is busy shooting his next which is Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. “It’s one of those rare successes where it gets the kind of critical success as well as commercial success, so yeah ! it’s been an avalanche of love coming in from everywhere and it’s been quite overwhelming but I haven’t really had time to celebrate as I have been shooting ‘Gully Boy’ everyday,” said Ranveer.

The actor also says that Gully Boy is doing extremely well. “It’s going extremely well. Things are just flowing along sparklingly and delightfully with Zoya (Akhtar) and Alia (Bhatt).

“I am really enjoying the shooting process and honestly what more could I ask for. That’s my greatest gift and pride that I am able to go to a film set everyday and do what I love doing,” he said. With Padmaavat, Sanajay Leela Bhansali and Ranveer have created magic onscreen for the third time post Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani. He says that he will continue working with the filmmaker.

“Yes why not?.. For Mr Bhansali, I am ready to do anything,” he said. “I understand all too well that our collaboration is very special and lot of people recognize that and I recognize it too, so I hope to do more films with him and I hope that I am able to create vast legacy of memorable films with such a special filmmaker,” added Ranveer.

