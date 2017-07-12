Padmavati: Ranveer Singh cuts off his beard to transform from old to young Alauddin Khiljli, says ‘Deepika loved it last time’

Padmavati: Ranveer Singh recalls the moment when Deepika Padukone had cut off his mustache after Bajrao Mastani. Padmavati: Ranveer Singh recalls the moment when Deepika Padukone had cut off his mustache after Bajrao Mastani.

Ranveer Singh had made all of us excited when he said that he has a special announcement to make regarding his next big film, Padmavati. When he finally went live through his Instagram account, we saw him stressing as he had to get rid of his mustache and beard that he had grown for his character Alauddin Khijli. Basically, the actor revealed that he has filmed the part where he had to look a bit older but now, Ranveer would begin shooting for the Alauddin Khijli’s younger part and that’s the reason why he had to get rid of his pointed mustache and beard.

During the live, he recalled the moment when Deepika Padukone had chopped off his mustache after the release of Bajirao Mastani. He said that she felt extremely happy doing so while the same wasn’t the case with him. Well, as a viewer, we could see him being all emotional after he finally cut his mustache and beard, and still managed to look dapper. To keep himself chilled during the entire thing, Ranveer played “Urvashi Urvashi, take it easy Uravashi” song in his vanity van. Well, now we know his weakness beyond Deepika.

Padmavati, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will be the third project of the director, Ranveer and Deepika together. The three have earlier collaborated for Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, and both became one of the biggest hits of the year.

Now, all three are coming together for magnum-opus Padmavati, which will also star Shahid Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari.

