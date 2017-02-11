Padmavati: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone won’t have any scenes in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

Padmavati: The on-screen chemistry between Deepika and Ranveer was integral to the success of their previous films – Ram-Leela and Baajirao Mastani. Padmavati: The on-screen chemistry between Deepika and Ranveer was integral to the success of their previous films – Ram-Leela and Baajirao Mastani.

After an attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Jaipur, the makers of Padmavati are going an extra mile to reiterate that there will be no scenes between Rani Padmini and Alauddin Khilji. While Deepika Padukone will essay the role of Rani Padmini, Alauddin Khilji is being played by Ranveer Singh. However, this latest development could put off the fans of both these actors.

The on-screen chemistry between Deepika and Ranveer was integral to the success of their previous films – Ram-Leela and Baajirao Mastani. Now, in a series of tweets, the makers declined the possibility of any scene or dream sequence between the two actors.

Padmavati team tweeted this tidbit, “Anyone working on #Padmavati will confirm that there NEVER was any scene or dream between #RaniPadmavati and #AlauddinKhilji @ShobhaIyerSant.” The team also tweeted, “Repeating. #SanjayLeelaBhansali revers #RaniPadmavati and will NEVER do anything to hurt #Rajput sentiments. Do not believe otherwise.”

Bhansali was attacked by Karni Sena, a local outfit alleging makers to have distorted the history and putting Rani Padmini in a bad light. The pictures and videos of Bhansali being assaulted went viral. The entire film fraternity condemned the attack. While some actors said that an artist should have creative freedom in a democratic country, others urged for strenuous measures to be taken for safety on the sets. It’s not the first time Bhansali has faced opposition for his films.

Repeating. #SanjayLeelaBhansali revers #RaniPadmavati and will NEVER do anything to hurt #Rajput sentiments. Do not believe otherwise 🙏 — Padmavati (@RealPadmavati) February 10, 2017

Repeating. There NEVER was and never will be any scene or dream or song between #RaniPadmavati and #AlauddinKhilji in #Padmavati — Padmavati (@RealPadmavati) February 10, 2017

With Baajirao Mastani also, the director faced opposition from several corners. However, what remains to be seen is whether or not the fans of Deepika-Ranveer will be kept away from their sizzling chemistry or even sharing the same frame in Padmavati, as claimed by makers, and how much will this pull the crowd to the theatres.

Padmavati also stars Shahid Kapoor who will essay the role of Rawal Ratan Singh.

