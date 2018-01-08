Padmavat gets a release date, set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s PadMan on January 25

Padmavat has been renamed Padmavat. It will now release on January 25 and clash with PadMan. Padmavat has been renamed Padmavat. It will now release on January 25 and clash with PadMan.

Padmavat, which was earlier known as Padmavati, will finally now release on January 25, and will clash with Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan. Padmavat was scheduled to release on December 1, 2017 but the film landed into a controversy with a group named Rajput Karni Sena raising objections to the portrayal of the queen in the film. Various political and religious groups later joined the protests objecting to the film’s content saying it tarnished the image of the Rajput culture.

Taran Adarsh has confirmed the release date on Twitter saying, “#Padmavat to release on 25 Jan 2018… #RepublicDayWeekend”.

Padmavat, as it is now being called, was screened for a special bench of historians who suggested five modifications which included the change in the title from Padmavati to Padmavat. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film is said to be inspired by Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s Padmavat and stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.

The film was cleared by CBFC a few weeks ago with a UA certificate. CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi had said that they the board had asked the makers to “add a disclaimer which clearly makes the point that the film in no manner subscribes to the practice of Sati or seeks to glorify it”. Joshi had said these suggested changes “are completely in agreement with the filmmakers — the producers and director of the film”. Conceding to these suggestions by the CBFC, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film will now be named as Padmavat.

The film’s trailer was applauded by all but the controversies began soon after. The Rajput Karni Sena objected to the way Deepika’s character was portrayed in the film. Multiple death threats were issued against the filmmaker and lead actor Deepika.

It was being speculated that the film will clash with PadMan but when Akshay Kumar was asked about the same, he said, “Every film has the right to release whenever they want, and I am happy for them.” The release of these two films will be followed by Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary which stars Sidharth Malhotra.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the producers of the film are yet to release a statement on the same. With the release of three big films on the Republic Day weekend, the audience will surely have a gala time at the movies.

