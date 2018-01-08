Akshay Kumar on speculated Padman-Padmavati clash: Every film has the right to release whenever they want to

When Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor were asked about the speculated big clash of Padmavati and PadMan, the duo remained unaffected. When Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor were asked about the speculated big clash of Padmavati and PadMan, the duo remained unaffected.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati will soon see the light of the day. However, it is still not confirmed whether this Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer will release with its original name, or as Padmavat. And amid all these speculations, there is a strong buzz that Padmavati will hit the theaters on January 26, 2018, the same date Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte’s Padman is opening too. This will also mean a clash with Aiyaary starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra on that weekend. However, Padmavati makers are yet to make any official announcement about the same.

When Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor were asked about the speculated big clash, the duo remained unaffected. Akshay and Sonam were promoting their film on Zee Marathi’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – Ghe Panga Kar Danga. On its sidelines, they gave their opinion on the possible box office face-off.

Sonam expressed happiness and stated that it was high time that Padmavati releases, and there is no competition. But she also said that it would be better to wait for an official announcement by the makers of the Bhansali film. “Is it really coming? It is not announced officially, isn’t it? If it is, it is good. There is a need for competition when it comes to films and high time that the film releases. Good cinema is good cinema. I don’t believe in competition. Our film is very simple and sweet, and honestly, I am just happy that the film is releasing, more than anything else, and I hope the film does well. I am pretty sure that there is no official statement from the production house of the film (Padmavati) release,” Sonam said.

Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, stated that since it is a great weekend for any film to release, he would be happy if Padmavati releases too. He said, “It is not about competition, it is a very big day, a big week, so all the films can come, both the films can release on that day. Every film has the right to release whenever they want, and I am happy for them.”

While we still await for any official confirmation from the team of Padmavati, it is likely that Viacom 18 Motion Pictures might make the big announcement today.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd