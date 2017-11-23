Padmavati to release on December 1 in UK?

Padmavati to keep its original release date for UK audience. Padmavati to keep its original release date for UK audience.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, which is yet to announce a new release date for Indian viewers, has apparently kept its promise with the British audience as the film will, reportedly, release in UK on December 1. The website of British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) says that the film has been passed without any cuts and will release on December 1.

The website also has a note for parents that says, “Some versions of this film are displayed in the 3D or IMAX format and some younger children may find them a more intense experience.” The certification given to the film is 12A, which means that kids under 12 years of age must be accompanied by an adult to watch the film in a theater.

PADMAVATI (12A) moderate violence, injury detail http://t.co/2S1pF33WVN — BBFC (@BBFC) November 22, 2017

Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and lead actor Deepika Padukone were issued death threats and it was getting increasingly difficult for the makers to release their film in India. Rajput Karni Sena had already announced a nationwide bandh on December 1 if the film released on that date. Many members of the film fraternity, including actors like Salman Khan, Rajkummar Rao and directors like Hansal Mehta and Karan Johar have been actively supporting the film.

Starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, this epic saga by Bhansali has been embroiled in many controversies for the past few weeks as various religious and political groups believe that the film has misinterpreted historical facts. On Sunday, the makers of the film postponed their release date but a new release date is yet to be announced.

