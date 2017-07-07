Padmavati: Deepika Padukone steals food when Sanjay Leela Bhansali is busy shooting with Shahid Kapoor, see photo

What does Deepika Padukone do when Sanjay Leela Bhansali is busy? She steals food! What does Deepika Padukone do when Sanjay Leela Bhansali is busy? She steals food!

Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for her upcoming film Padmavati alongisde Shahid Kapoor and rumoured beau Ranveer Singh. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is moving at a rapid pace as the filmmakers are expecting to release the film in November.

Have you been wondering what Deepika Padukone is upto on the sets of her film? Well, when she is not shooting and her director is super busy with her co-stars, she steals food. Nope, we are not kidding. Here is the truth from the horse’s mouth. She shared a picture of a delicious looking breakfast and wrote, “stealing SLB’s nashta while he’s busy directing #Padmapati 😝😝😝 #Padmavati.”

Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Rawal Ratan Singh, Rani Padmini’s (Deepika Padukone) husband in the upcoming film Padmavati. The two stars have been bonding on the sets of their film, and Shahid had even got starry eyed over his co-star’s recent magazine cover photo. So, for the uninitiated, he is the man behind #Padmapati.

See Padmavati star Deepika Padukone’s latest post here:

While she is stealing food, where is the villain? Ranveer Singh, who portrays the role of Alauddin Khilji was no where in site. The man who celebrated his birthday yesterday, by splurging on a new Aston Martin – a gift to himself, did not make an appearance in her post.

Padmavati has faced a lot of issues. First the shooting of the film in Jaipur was disrupted by members of Karni Sena. Then, the set in Kolhapur was vandalised, and put on fire. Director Bhansali was also attacked by the vandals and when the shooting moved and the spot was kept under wraps, the miscreants still found a way to terrorise the film members.

It has not been a smooth sailing for the team so far, but it surely looks like they have not given up. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a Bollywood film after her last outing Bajirao Mastani, which also happened to be a SLB directorial. She has also signed an untitled project to be directed by Honey Trehan.

