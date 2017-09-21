Only in Express

Padmavati first look: Deepika Padukone is royalty personified

Padmavati: Deepika Padukone's look from the magnum opus is out. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is the story of Rani Padmini. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 21, 2017 7:42 am
Padmavati, Deepika Padukone, Deepika, Padmavati photo, Padmavati still, Padmavati photos, Padmavati stills, Padmavati first look, first look Padmavati, rani padmini Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.
Related News

Deepika Padukone on Thursday morning took to Twitter to share the first look of her character Rani Padmini in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited magnum opus ‘Padmavati’.

While Deepika Paduokone steps into the shoes of Rani Padmini, her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh essays the role of Alauddin Khilji in ‘Padmavati’. Shahid Kapoor will be seen as Rawal Ratan Singh in the period drama. The film is slated to hit the theaters on December 1.

Now that Deepika’s look has been revealed, we are spellbound by how she has transformed into Rani Padmavati. Meanwhile, we are also getting impatient for Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor’s look in ‘Padmavati’.

 

Yesterday, the logo of ‘Padmavati’ was revealed on Twitter. In fact, the announcement was quite regal in its own way. The makers wrote, “रानी पद्मावती पधार रही हैं… कल सूर्योदय के साथ.” (Rani Padmavati is arriving tomorrow with the sunrise.)

Talking about the film and the character of Rani Padmini, Deepika Padukone had earlier said, “Padmavati is the most challenging film.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 21: Latest News