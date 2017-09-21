Padmavati: Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt are stunned by Deepika Padukone’s regal look, see tweets

Padmavati first look featuring Deepika Padukone gets appreciation from who’s who of Bollywood. Padmavati first look featuring Deepika Padukone gets appreciation from who’s who of Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone’s regal look in Padmavati’s first poster took Bollywood by storm this morning. And one thing is sure, this Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer already has blockbuster written all over it. From Karan Johar to Alia Bhatt, B-town is in awe of this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Here’s what they said.

Taking to social media, Bollywood celebrities are all praises for Padmavati’s first poster. But the best reaction award will definitely go to Alia, who says, “Uff just died! Epic http://t.co/QGGKAy3Hsa.” Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, who was also stunned by the ‘Goddess Queen’ Deepika, wrote “Stunning!!!!! And immensely impactful!!! Sanjay Bhansali is back!!! Can’t wait for December….. http://t.co/pr7faHbIyS.”

Farah Khan who launched Deepika in Bollywood with ‘Om Shanti Om’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan was even more wowed by the look. She said, “STUNNINGGGGGGGGG!! ♥️ http://twitter.com/deepikapadukone/status/910668862336544768 …”

Vivek Oberoi wrote, “Wow! Absolutely stunning! रानी पद्मावती का स्वागत है! @RanveerOfficial @viacom18 @shahidkapoor @FilmPadmavati.” Bollywood actor Dia Mirza also tweeted, “WOAH @deepikapadukone!!! Cant wait for December! #Padmavati @RanveerOfficial @shahidkapoor @ShobhaIyerSant.” Even Ranveer Singh’s best bud Arjun Kapoor wrote, “She does know how to make an entry this woman !!! @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial @shahidkapoor 1st December looks like it’s gonna be huge.”

Releasing on December 1, ‘Padmavati’ is the third time the trio of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are coming together for a film. And add to that Shahid Kapoor, well, that makes enough reason for fans to anxiously await every little detail on ‘Padmavati’.

For now, we know that Shahid Kapoor will be playing the King of Chittor and husband of Rani Padmini, which will be played by Deepika Padukone. Padmavati will also mark Shahid’s first collaboration with Deepika and Ranveer.

