Padmavati: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh film gearing up for a big release in November

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming Padmavati is one of the most awaited films of the year and Ajit Andhare, whose Viacom 18 is producing the movie, says the project is something which the audience has never seen before. The period drama features Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler, who fell in love with queen Padmavati, played by Deepika Padukone.

The film also features Shahid Kapoor as Raja Ratan Singh, the Rajput ruler and husband of Padmavati. “The film is shaping up very well, and we are confident. It is something you have never seen before. Ranveer, Deepika, Shahid are putting their heart and soul. We are coming on November 17 and at this stage I can say it’s going to be a big release,” Andhare, Chief Operating Officer of the studio told PTI.

“I am a major history buff and I can assure you it is an epic story. The script is very powerful, you will realise once you see the film. Having Sanjay bring it to life on screen, we can’t get better than that,” he added. Currently, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures has released the Deepika Padukone-Vin Diesel starrer “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” in India, a week before it hits the screen in America.

Andhare says the film will benefit from the fan following of both, Vin and Deepika in the country. “This is a big localisation that we have done by having Deepika in the film. Vin already enjoys a fan following here because of ‘Fast and Furious’ so we will see how well this film connects with the local audience. “Because Deepika is there, the film is bound to get a wider reach in India which will be helpful to both, the film and the talent.”

Up next, the studio is currently geared up for the release of Rangoon. The Vishal Bharadwaj directed movie stars Shahid, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan.