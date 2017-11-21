Padmavati controversy: Nana Patekar urges protesters to watch Deepika Padukone’s film before reacting

Nana Patekar has says protesters should first watch Padmavati, and not protest without even seeing what is there in the film. Nana Patekar has says protesters should first watch Padmavati, and not protest without even seeing what is there in the film.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who is attending the 48th International Film Festival of India in Goa, has shared his views on the Padmavati row and he has urged the protesters to first watch the film, and not protest without even seeing what is there in the film.

Nana Patekar said, “See everybody has their own version to tell in this controversy. Prasoon (Joshi) says that the film was shown before it could be censored, Bhansali has a different version. Till the film is not released, how will we know what is shown in it? I can understand if people protest after watching the film. But here we haven’t even watched the film.”

The actor also reacted on how some extremist groups have threatened Deepika Padukone and other actors of the film. He said, “Their language has been inappropriate, and I hope nothing like this happens. See, everybody takes creative liberties when it comes to making a film. People can get offended by it or not, but it is my responsibility as a filmmaker that I don’t hurt anybody’s sentiments. But here, commenting on the film, or objecting to the story without watching the film is totally wrong. We don’t know what is in the film, there was the same controversy during Bajirao (Mastani). It is a film, people might like it or not like it.”

He then emphasised the fact that no one has the right to attack anyone, Nana Patekar said, “I can never think of hitting/killing someone in my life. If I have something to say, I will say it, but the way I say it will be different. Violence is not the right thing. If I am not violent, it doesn’t mean I am fearful, but I can’t attack someone as I can’t give life to someone. So, I don’t have the right to hit/kill anyone either.”

When Nana was further asked if he feels that people who have been attacking the film and the actors openly should be arrested, the actor said, “What has to happen according to the law, should happen. I am sure the law will make sure of their (filmmakers and actors) safety. No one is bigger than the judiciary in our country. We can freely move around and work is because of the judiciary system.”

Nana Patekar signed off by saying, “Let the film release. If you like it, it will do very well, and if it is ‘bakwaas’ (bad) then it won’t do well. It is as simple as that. I just think the protesters should wait for a little bit. Watch the film, and then react. And if they think there is something objectionable in the film, they can talk about it later.”

