Padmavati controversy: They should focus on actual social issues, says Esha Gupta

Condemning the outcry and death threats against Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali over their upcoming film Padmavati, actor Esha Gupta says such an extreme reaction is never given when something as grave as rape happens in India.

Padmavati, based on the life of queen Padmini, has been in the eye of the storm from past one year with various Rajput groups alleging Sanjay Leela Bhansali has distorted history. From demands to ban the film to now open death threats (including from political groups), things have only gotten uglier for the team of Padmavati.

When asked about her opinion, Esha told mediapersons, “In India, right now no one says, ‘We will ban this or that,’ when rape happens but a film is getting so much mileage because even these people know that they will get mileage out of a movie but not out of a rape that happens. They don’t think rape is that important. They should focus on actual social issues.”

The actor, who herself has been at the receiving end of body shaming and other nasty comments on social media, said it is important to give zero importance to such criticism.

In fact, every time the Baadshaho actor gets trolled for a picture or a photoshoot, the next time she comes up with even more stunning shots of herself, which make for the perfect revenge.

On posting photos, the actor said, “I won’t say revenge because I don’t think they are even important for me to take any revenge from but if I have the confidence, the body and by God’s grace, you guys have supported so why not just go for it? Trolls are just 5 per cent. 95 per cent (people) love me so, I will concentrate on that.”

Esha interacted with the press on Wednesday evening at the launch of Candy Crush Jewellery by Dream Theatre and Mrinalini Chandra.

