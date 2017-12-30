CBFC to give Sanjay Leela Bhansali film a UA certificate after cuts, suggests Padmavat as title

After being stuck in a long battle for misrepresentation and distortion of facts, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati finally got a ray of hope from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to news agency ANI, CBFC had an examining committee meeting on December 28 to review Padmavati and decided to give it U/A certificate along with some modifications. It is being said that the film, based on a poem about a Rajput queen written by 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi, will have to change its title from Padmavati to ‘Padmavat’ and the certificate will be issued once required and agreed modifications are made.
The Censor Board had sought the opinion of two veteran historians from Jaipur on film Padmavati by inviting them to view the film. These historians include Professor B.L. Gupta and Prof R.S. Khangarot. While Gupta is a professor of history in Rajasthan Vishwavidhyala and has written numerous books on India during the medieval period, Khangarot is the principal of Agrawal College.
Central Board of Film Certification had examining committee meeting on 28 Dec to review #Padmavati & decided to give it UA certificate along with some modifications & likely change of the title to Padmavat. Certificate to be issued once required & agreed modifications are made. pic.twitter.com/tiFIW2gDGD
— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2017
The film was approached with balanced view keeping in mind both the filmmakers & society. Considering complexities & concerns around the film the requirement for a special panel was felt by CBFC to add perspective to the final decision: CBFC #Padmavati
— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2017
Special panel consisted of Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr.Chandramani Singh & Prof K.K. Singh of Jaipur University. Panel member had insights & also some reservations regarding claimed historical events & socio-cultural aspects which were duly discussed at length: CBFC #Padmavati
— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2017
The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was deferred post death threats coming from various religious communities and political parties to the director as well as the lead actor Deepika Padukone, who plays Rani Padmini in this magnum opus film. Apart from Deepika, the film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.
When indianexpress.com reached out to Viacom 18, the producers of the film, they refused to comment.
(with inputs from agencies)
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App
- Dec 30, 2017 at 3:16 pmThere are so many election next year haryana.. Karnataka....MP..Rajasthan.. tripura...it is not going to be easy for other state to run the movie ... even state like himachal where 34 and uttarakhand 33 rajput are there ... chances are more to ban the movie by state... by changing the name of movie it won't going to effect any one ... if state want to ban in name of law and order and also vote politics they can do it ... many state have already ban .. more state are on the line to fall ....now the movie not remain to rajput community it become hindu pride ... so people are actually got connected to it emotionally... let's see what happen ... I don't think theatre would have so much entertainment than outside of it ...enjoy the show ....Reply
- Dec 30, 2017 at 3:17 pm34 and 33 percentage..Reply
- Dec 30, 2017 at 3:15 pmElection in Gujarat is now over and no one is gonna oppose of the film. The entire drama and propaganda was because of election. Now enjoy the film, nothing has been changed except i.Reply
- Dec 30, 2017 at 3:11 pmLike Bofors and 2G spectrum scam this movement also has proved a disaster for the party behind the scene.Reply
- Dec 30, 2017 at 2:42 pmPADMAVATI may be based on PADMAVAT POEM of 16th Century, but KALJI is HISTORIC Fact, Chitod is HISTORIC Fact, KALJI attacking CHITOD is HISTORIC FACT and JOHUR by RAJPUT WOMEN at CHITOD is HISTORIC FACT. ............ If not QUEEN PADMAVATI, some other QUEEN by a DIFFERENT NAME would have committed JOHUR. So the MOVIE should be BANNED so that BOLLYWOOD permanently STOPS taking FREEDOM with HISTORIC FACTS while making movies.Reply
- Dec 30, 2017 at 2:36 pmDeval Devi (also Dewal Devi, Dewal Rani, Deval Rani,Dewal Di) was a Vaghela Rajput princess and daughter of Karan Deva II (the last sovereign of the Vaghela dynasty of Gujarat). She was abducted and married to Khizr Khan, the eldest son of Alauddin Khalji, in 1308. Eight years later, Khizr Khan was executed by his brother Qutb ud din Mubarak Shah (1316–20), and Deval was taken into the latter's harem. In 1320, Mubarak in turn was stabbed and beheaded by his supposed favourite, Khusro Khan (the last ruler of the Khalji dynasty), and his followers. Deval was then married to Khusro Khan. Her story, of a cultured and high-born Hindu Rajput princess being passed from hand to hand among a series of brutal, fratricidal Muslim invaders, Meanwhile in Delhi, Karan Deva's wife Kamla Devi was married to Alauddin Khalji as his third wife. She soon became the favourite queen of Alauddin,--MF KHUJILI was FKN invader rapist and murderer from Turk the MULLASS MUZZIE, ba2tard.--Jai hind.Reply
- Load More Comments