CBFC to give Sanjay Leela Bhansali film a UA certificate after cuts, suggests Padmavat as title

It is being said that the Padmavati based on a poem about a Rajput queen written by 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi, will have to change its title from Padmavati to Padmavat.

After being stuck in a long battle for misrepresentation and distortion of facts, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati finally got a ray of hope from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to news agency ANI, CBFC had an examining committee meeting on December 28 to review Padmavati and decided to give it U/A certificate along with some modifications. It is being said that the film, based on a poem about a Rajput queen written by 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi, will have to change its title from Padmavati to ‘Padmavat’ and the certificate will be issued once required and agreed modifications are made.

The Censor Board had sought the opinion of two veteran historians from Jaipur on film Padmavati by inviting them to view the film. These historians include Professor B.L. Gupta and Prof R.S. Khangarot. While Gupta is a professor of history in Rajasthan Vishwavidhyala and has written numerous books on India during the medieval period, Khangarot is the principal of Agrawal College.

The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was deferred post death threats coming from various religious communities and political parties to the director as well as the lead actor Deepika Padukone, who plays Rani Padmini in this magnum opus film. Apart from Deepika, the film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

When indianexpress.com reached out to Viacom 18, the producers of the film, they refused to comment.

(with inputs from agencies)

 

  1. Nagendra Singh Rathore
    Dec 30, 2017 at 3:16 pm
    There are so many election next year haryana.. Karnataka....MP..Rajasthan.. tripura...it is not going to be easy for other state to run the movie ... even state like himachal where 34 and uttarakhand 33 rajput are there ... chances are more to ban the movie by state... by changing the name of movie it won't going to effect any one ... if state want to ban in name of law and order and also vote politics they can do it ... many state have already ban .. more state are on the line to fall ....now the movie not remain to rajput community it become hindu pride ... so people are actually got connected to it emotionally... let's see what happen ... I don't think theatre would have so much entertainment than outside of it ...enjoy the show ....
    1. Nagendra Singh Rathore
      Dec 30, 2017 at 3:17 pm
      34 and 33 percentage..
    2. Vahid Choudhary
      Dec 30, 2017 at 3:15 pm
      Election in Gujarat is now over and no one is gonna oppose of the film. The entire drama and propaganda was because of election. Now enjoy the film, nothing has been changed except i.
      1. Parth Garg
        Dec 30, 2017 at 3:11 pm
        Like Bofors and 2G spectrum scam this movement also has proved a disaster for the party behind the scene.
        1. Indian Singh
          Dec 30, 2017 at 2:42 pm
          PADMAVATI may be based on PADMAVAT POEM of 16th Century, but KALJI is HISTORIC Fact, Chitod is HISTORIC Fact, KALJI attacking CHITOD is HISTORIC FACT and JOHUR by RAJPUT WOMEN at CHITOD is HISTORIC FACT. ............ If not QUEEN PADMAVATI, some other QUEEN by a DIFFERENT NAME would have committed JOHUR. So the MOVIE should be BANNED so that BOLLYWOOD permanently STOPS taking FREEDOM with HISTORIC FACTS while making movies.
          1. Michelle:: Vedic::human
            Dec 30, 2017 at 2:36 pm
            Deval Devi (also Dewal Devi, Dewal Rani, Deval Rani,Dewal Di) was a Vaghela Rajput princess and daughter of Karan Deva II (the last sovereign of the Vaghela dynasty of Gujarat). She was abducted and married to Khizr Khan, the eldest son of Alauddin Khalji, in 1308. Eight years later, Khizr Khan was executed by his brother Qutb ud din Mubarak Shah (1316–20), and Deval was taken into the latter's harem. In 1320, Mubarak in turn was stabbed and beheaded by his supposed favourite, Khusro Khan (the last ruler of the Khalji dynasty), and his followers. Deval was then married to Khusro Khan. Her story, of a cultured and high-born Hindu Rajput princess being passed from hand to hand among a series of brutal, fratricidal Muslim invaders, Meanwhile in Delhi, Karan Deva's wife Kamla Devi was married to Alauddin Khalji as his third wife. She soon became the favourite queen of Alauddin,--MF KHUJILI was FKN invader rapist and murderer from Turk the MULLASS MUZZIE, ba2tard.--Jai hind.
