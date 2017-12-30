CBFC to give Sanjay Leela Bhansali film a UA certificate after cuts, suggests Padmavat as title

The makers might have to change the name of the film to Padmavat. The makers might have to change the name of the film to Padmavat.

After being stuck in a long battle for misrepresentation and distortion of facts, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati finally got a ray of hope from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to news agency ANI, CBFC had an examining committee meeting on December 28 to review Padmavati and decided to give it U/A certificate along with some modifications. It is being said that the film, based on a poem about a Rajput queen written by 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi, will have to change its title from Padmavati to ‘Padmavat’ and the certificate will be issued once required and agreed modifications are made.

The Censor Board had sought the opinion of two veteran historians from Jaipur on film Padmavati by inviting them to view the film. These historians include Professor B.L. Gupta and Prof R.S. Khangarot. While Gupta is a professor of history in Rajasthan Vishwavidhyala and has written numerous books on India during the medieval period, Khangarot is the principal of Agrawal College.

Central Board of Film Certification had examining committee meeting on 28 Dec to review #Padmavati & decided to give it UA certificate along with some modifications & likely change of the title to Padmavat. Certificate to be issued once required & agreed modifications are made. pic.twitter.com/tiFIW2gDGD — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2017

The film was approached with balanced view keeping in mind both the filmmakers & society. Considering complexities & concerns around the film the requirement for a special panel was felt by CBFC to add perspective to the final decision: CBFC #Padmavati — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2017

Special panel consisted of Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr.Chandramani Singh & Prof K.K. Singh of Jaipur University. Panel member had insights & also some reservations regarding claimed historical events & socio-cultural aspects which were duly discussed at length: CBFC #Padmavati — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2017

The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was deferred post death threats coming from various religious communities and political parties to the director as well as the lead actor Deepika Padukone, who plays Rani Padmini in this magnum opus film. Apart from Deepika, the film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

When indianexpress.com reached out to Viacom 18, the producers of the film, they refused to comment.

