Padmavati: Bhansali compensates painter who died on the sets

On December 25, 2016 we had reported that there was an accident that took place on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, Padmavati. The painter who lost his life while on duty was Mukesh Bihari Dhakiya and on January 4, the family of the deceased has received a compensation of Rs 23 lakh. The amount has been distributed among his wife, mother and two sons. This was the outcome of a mutual understanding between Bhansalis and the Dhakia family, according to the minutes of the meeting attended by Film Studios Setting and Allied Mazdoor Union.

The accident had taken place at a Bhansali production erected sets in the Filmcity, Mumbai and his Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered in Aarey Colony Police Station. He was declared dead at Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai.

Shobha Santa, the CEO of Bhansali Productions on this incident had said, “What took place was extremely unfortunate and completely unforeseen. We are making every effort to help the victim and we grieve the death of the deceased.”

The film’s actress Deepika Padukone had also tweeted, “Shocked and saddened by the news…May his soul rest in peace and my most sincere condolences to his family..”

Padmavati is an extraordinary period drama film, and is based on the life of Queen Padmavati. The story revolves around Allaudin Khilji who is obsessed with Padmavati. Deepika Padukone plays Padmavati while Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor play Khilji and her husband Ratan Singh respectively. The movie, which is currently being shot, will be a visual extravaganza and one of the costliest ever to be produced in Bollywood.

