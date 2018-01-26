Latest News

Bhaagamathie, Nimir, Aadhi and Street Lights hits screens today: LIVE UPDATES

While Padmaavat has opened to rave reviews, south Indian films Bhaagamathie, Nimir, Aadhi and Street Lights will hit screens today. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and South Cinema.

Bhaagamathie Anushka Shetty claims Bhaagamathie is different from her last release Baahubali 2.

Can’t keep up with the latest Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and South Cinema news? Follow our live blog for all the latest updates from the world of Entertainment.

10:20 am: The makers of Mahesh Babu’s Bharath Ane Nenu released an audio teaser on Thursday morning. In the audio clip, Mahesh’s Bharath takes oath as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. Listen: Bharath Ane Nenu audio teaser: Mahesh Babu takes oath as CM of Andhra Pradesh

10 am: Planning to watch Nimir? Before booking your tickets, read Indian Express film critic Ashameera Aiyappan’s take on Priyadarshan’s latest Tamil outing: Nimir movie review: This Udhayanidhi Stalin film is a faithful remake

In the review, Ashameera says, “Nimir’s honest, laid-back narrative is bound to make you reel in nostalgia if you haven’t seen the original. For those who have, expect a fairly faithful remake that overreaches at points to satisfy the mainstream and you won’t be disappointed.”

9:30 am: On the 69th Republic Day, Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to wish their fans and followers:

Read: Republic Day 2018 LIVE updates

