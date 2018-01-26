Bhaagamathie, Nimir, Aadhi and Street Lights hits screens today: LIVE UPDATES

Anushka Shetty claims Bhaagamathie is different from her last release Baahubali 2. Anushka Shetty claims Bhaagamathie is different from her last release Baahubali 2.

10:20 am: The makers of Mahesh Babu’s Bharath Ane Nenu released an audio teaser on Thursday morning. In the audio clip, Mahesh’s Bharath takes oath as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. Listen: Bharath Ane Nenu audio teaser: Mahesh Babu takes oath as CM of Andhra Pradesh

10 am: Planning to watch Nimir? Before booking your tickets, read Indian Express film critic Ashameera Aiyappan’s take on Priyadarshan’s latest Tamil outing: Nimir movie review: This Udhayanidhi Stalin film is a faithful remake

In the review, Ashameera says, “Nimir’s honest, laid-back narrative is bound to make you reel in nostalgia if you haven’t seen the original. For those who have, expect a fairly faithful remake that overreaches at points to satisfy the mainstream and you won’t be disappointed.”

9:30 am: On the 69th Republic Day, Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to wish their fans and followers:

Always proud to be an Indian. Jai Hind #HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/WTaMwhnCGQ — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 26, 2018

Salute to our Armed Forces for letting us have a #RepublicDay — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 26, 2018

हम सबको गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत बहुत बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ। जय हिंद। Happy Republic Day to ALL of us. Jai Hind.🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/KJpPVQr3eF — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 26, 2018

Greetings on #RepublicDay .

May the Rule of Law prevail.

May no one be above the Law.

May no one break the Law and get away.

May the mind be without fear.

May the head be held high. — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) January 26, 2018

