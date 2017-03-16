Padmavati actor Shahid Kapoor: Unfortunate that the attack happened again

Actor Shahid Kapoor today denounced the vandalisation of the sets of his upcoming film Padmavati and said it is sad that such an incident happened for the second time.

On Tuesday night, the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama, erected at Kohlapur’s Masai plateau, were damaged and set on fire. This came just two months after the Jaipur set of the movie was also attacked and director Bhansali was assaulted by some members of the Rajput group, Karni Sena, which claimed that the director was presenting “distorted facts” in the film.

When asked about it, Shahid told reporters here, “I am aware that there has been some disruption that has happened. I am aware that a certain amount of costumes got burnt. I am aware everybody is safe and nobody got harmed. The shooting has wrapped up and the team is coming back. What I am not aware of is who has done it. It is unfortunate that something like this has happened for the second time. As soon as there is some clarity, the production house will respond to it. No principal actors were there.” The 36-year-old actor was speaking at Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards.

Also read | Padmavati sets vandalised, set on fire in Kolhapur. Sanjay Leela Bhansali to file complaint, see pics

The reason behind the Tuesday attack has not been known yet. The Bhansali Production issued a statement which read, “Filed a complaint against miscreants who vandalized our costume & jewelry and set it on fire Padmavati. No loss of life, no one seriously hurt on vandalized shoot of Padmavati.”

The film, also starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, is being shot in Mumbai as well. Deepika plays the titular character, while Shahid plays her husband Raja Rattan Singh. Ranveer essays the character of Alauddin Khilji.