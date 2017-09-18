Photos: Padmavati actor Shahid Kapoor is training like a fearless knight and we can’t take out eyes off him

Shahid Kapoor will be playing the King of Chittor and husband of Rani Padmini in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Padmavati. Shahid Kapoor will be playing the King of Chittor and husband of Rani Padmini in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Padmavati.

While we eagerly await for a glimpse of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious film, ‘Padmavati’, fan clubs have already been sharing enough pictures of its lead actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. SLB is known for keeping his films authentic, intense and dramatic to the core. So when fans came up with Shahid new set of pics where we see him sweating it out at a sword fighting session, we knew the actor is putting in a lot of hard work. Shahid, who will be essaying the role of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh, has been undergoing rigorous training to bring more appeal to his on-screen character.

In a few stills, Shahid Kapoor was spotted swinging his sword like a fearless knight. A report of Bollywood Hungama suggested that he has been training under Sunil Kumar and has reportedly done well. Shahid will be seen in a completely different avatar in ‘Padmavati’. While we have seen Ranveer and Deepika fearlessly swinging the sword in ‘Bajirao Mastani’; we are yet to see how Shahid Kapoor will perform as a warrior.

‘Padmavati’ will mark Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first collaboration with Shahid Kapoor. Over the years, the actor has proved that he owns the screen and deserves to all the praises. Shahid has been extremely dedicated about his first collaboration with Bhansali.

Earlier this year, when he had celebrated his birthday and invited his friends from the film fraternity, the menu excluded goodies or alcohol. He has strictly been maintaining a healthy diet to remain in the right frame of his upcoming film.

For now, we know that Shahid Kapoor will be playing the King of Chittor and husband of Rani Padmini, which will be played by Deepika Padukone. Padmavati will also mark Shahid Kapoor’s first collaboration with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. According to various reports, a short trailer of ‘Padmavati’ will be releasing on Navaratri.

