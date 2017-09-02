Padmavati actor Ranveer Singh slapped 24 times, beats previous record

Ranveer Singh gets slapped 24 times by Raza Murad while filming a scene for Padmavati. Ranveer Singh gets slapped 24 times by Raza Murad while filming a scene for Padmavati.

History has repeated itself but too soon for Ranveer Singh. The actor was slapped 21 times for a sequence in his last silver screen outing Befikre and now the actor has been slapped 24 times for his upcoming period drama Padmavati. But the reason for Ranveer being hit hard in the face is no different. Then, Ranveer wanted the scene to look real and now, it was filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali who wanted the pitch-perfect scene for his magnum opus.

Recently, Ranveer shared a news clip from a Hindi newspaper whose headline read, “Ranveer Singh slapped 24 times by Raza Murad.” The article said veteran actor Raza Murad had to slap Ranveer for a scene in Padmavati but Sanjay Leela Bhansali was not happy with it, hence Raza had to give retakes and slap Ranveer over and over again until Sanjay got the perfect shot. To verify the report, the live wire of Bollywood himself shared the news and wrote, “True story! 🤚🏾 #Padmavati.

This is not the first time that Ranveer has gone over the board to deliver a praise-worthy performance. The actor who has carved his own niche in the film industry injured his head while shooting for the climax of Padmavati but he did not let that interfere while he was shooting for his part. In fact, the sources then revealed that Ranveer realised he was bleeding profusely only after the cut was called. Well, these are the moments which are a proof of him being a true professional.

Padmavati, starring Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is slated to release in November this year.

