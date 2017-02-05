Padmavati actor Aditi Rao Hydari: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s passion for films shouldn’t be curbed

Aditi Rao Hydari will next be seen in Kaatru Veliyidai, a Mani Ratnam’s film starring Karthi. Aditi Rao Hydari will next be seen in Kaatru Veliyidai, a Mani Ratnam’s film starring Karthi.

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari is the latest Padmavati cast member after Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor to voice support for Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the filmmaker was physically abused by the members of Rajput Karni Sena over the story of the historical drama.

While shooting for Padmavati in Jaipur, Bhansali was slapped and assaulted, and the set was destroyed by the group members who claimed they were not happy with the portrayal of queen Padmini, the character played by Deepika Padukone.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Aditi, who apparently plays Ranveer Singh aka Alauddin Khilji’s wife in the magnum opus, in an interview here, said that a director, who tells stories which have roots in Indian culture, deserves freedom to make films.

Refusing to make any direct comment on the issue, Aditi praised Bhansali saying, “Sanjay sir is someone we all should be proud of. He is someone for whom India is very important, its culture, its stories, he tells them in a very beautiful way. He is a special person. He has the kind of passion, which shouldn’t be curbed. We should actually give him more freedom to do what he does.”

Teaser of Kaatru Veliyidai:

This is the first time that Aditi is working with Bhansali. In fact, the actor is thrilled that this year, besides Bhansali, she is also collaborating with another acclaimed director, Mani Ratnam. Aditi stars in Mani’s upcoming Tamil venture, Kaatru Veliyidai.

Drawing parallels between her experience with the two filmmakers, Aditi said that she found their passion for creations and storytelling similar.

“Their love for India and its stories is also similar but their way of working is quite different. That makes both the experiences for me exciting,” Aditi said.

Kaatru Veliyidai also features Tamil star Karthi.

