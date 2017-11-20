Padmavati actor Aditi Rao Hydari slams BJP leader, says ‘no difference between a gangster and political leader’

Aditi Rao Hydari speaks up against BJP leader on Padmavati controversy. Aditi Rao Hydari speaks up against BJP leader on Padmavati controversy.

Amid threats against the star cast of Padmavati and its makers, Aditi Rao Hydari has expressed shock and grief over the entire controversy. The actor, who is also a part of Padmavati reacted on a statement passed by BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu. She said ‘there is no difference between a gangster and political leader.’ Suraj Pal from Haryana has offered a prize money of Rs 10 crore to anyone who would behead Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the film’s female lead Deepika Padukone. Reacting on the same statement, Aditi took to Twitter and wrote, “Basically this is a ‘supari’. Its a free for all, is there no difference between a gangster & a political leader? The government is quiet… why? This is a deep embarrassment for India.”

Aditi, who reportedly plays the character of Mehrunisa, the wife of Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati, was well aware that her reaction would invite backlash and the actor would get trolled for her words. And soon, one of her followers was quick to pass a comment. He wrote, “#padmavatifight Here she Plays Victim Card 👇 now” to which Aditi gave a befitting reply, “Excuse me @InvincibleBabu! You think I need to play a ‘victim’ to make a point? maybe you can stop playing the ‘misogynist card’ already and grow a brain soon!”

Suraj Pal Amu, the BJP’s media coordinator in Haryana, told The Indian Express on Sunday evening that he has “announced to double the prize money of Rs 5 crore announced by Meerut youth Som”. A man called Thakur Abhishek Som from Meerut had reportedly offered the Rs 5 crore bounty a few days ago.

Basically this is a ‘supari’

Its a free for all, is there no difference between a gangster & a political leader?

The government is quiet… why?

This is a deep embarrassment for india 😐 Ps- And now I’ll be trolled and abused and told my name is ‘hydari’

Pps- 🙄 🤦🏻‍♀️🙅 http://t.co/OAJyYL4MYO — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) November 20, 2017

Excuse me @InvincibleBabu! You think I need to play a ‘victim’ to make a point? maybe you can stop playing the ‘misogynist card’ already and grow a brain soon! http://t.co/4tyPBqj9FJ — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) November 20, 2017

The protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmavati has intensified in past few days. After so much of hullabaloo, the makers decided to push the release date. An official statement was passed by Viacom 18, the production company where it was announced that the makers have “voluntarily deferred the release date of the film” from December 1. The studio has for now, not decided the revised release date of the historical drama, featuring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd