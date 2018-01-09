Padmavat vs PadMan and other Bollywood box office clashes in 2018

In between Padmavat vs PadMan, here are all the clashes for 2018. In between Padmavat vs PadMan, here are all the clashes for 2018.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavat finally got its release date yesterday. With a missing ‘I’ and few minor cuts, the film is all set to give Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai a run for its money, which has been enjoying an unfettered run at the box office since last month. Enough reason to rejoice? We guess not. Because also releasing on January 25 is the month’s other most-awaited release – Akshay Kumar’s PadMan.

It is apparent that PadMan and Padmavat are poles apart in terms of their themes and plots. Padmavat is a period drama that revolves around the Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh) led Sultanate’s siege on the impregnable fortress of Chittorgarh ruled by King Maha Rana Rawal Singh (Shahid Kapoor) for the honour of his queen – Rani Padmavati (Deepika Padukone). PadMan, on the other hand, is a social drama based on the story of Arunachalam Murugunantham, the man behind making cheap and affordable sanitary pads. But however different the two films be, a clash is a clash. And with the limited number of screens available for the two, it is going to be a difficult fight for both.

Meanwhile, here’s a look at the rest of the big clashes lined up for the year.

Aiyaary vs Pari

Next up on the Bollywood clash calendar is Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary and Anushka Sharma’s Pari. In what looks like a smart move by the makers, Aiyaary’s release date was postponed from January 26 to February 9 post the announcement of Padmvat’s release date. Also starring Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet in the lead roles, Aiyaary is being helmed by Neeraj Pandey. The crime thriller chronicles an East Indian colonel’s chase to catch his former protégé — a rogue major who can bring down the government in just thirty-six hours.

However, Anushka Sharma’s Pari is also not something that makers should take lightly. One, it has Anushka Sharma and this being her first release post her dreamy wedding with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, will ensure that the film is more than popular among fans. Second, judging by what we have seen till now, Pari looks like a unique story. Anushka’s debutant performance as a ghost-ridden victim looks intriguing.

What shouldn’t be missed is that Aiyaary and Pari could also face competition from Padmavat and PadMan, both being big-ticket films. February 9 is just two weeks post their release.

Hichki vs Parmanu

Rani Mukerji’s comeback film Hichki and John Abraham’s Parmanu are also going to release on the same date that is February 23. Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, Hichki is about a teacher who suffers from Tourette syndrome and struggles to make her students take her seriously. Hichki’s trailer received a lot of flak on its release for being a rip-off of Hollywood film Front Of The Class. The makers have only recently acquired the rights for that film.

On the other hand, Parmanu is based on the nuclear bomb test conducted by the Indian Army in the year 1998 in Pokhran. The film was earlier set to hit the screens on December 8, however, as per some reports, the release date of the film was postponed in order to avoid its clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmavat.

Fanne Khan vs Race 3

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan having a box-office face off made all kinds of news earlier last month. While Aishwarya is back with Fanne Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Salman Khan is headlining the cast of the third installment of the popular action franchise Race. Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Fanne Khan is the official adaptation of the Oscar nominated Dutch film Everybody’s Famous (2000). The original film is about a father who wants to fulfill his daughter’s dreams of becoming a singing sensation. He manages to kidnap the country’s reigning superstar just so his daughter can get famous in exchange. Little has been revealed about Race 3’s plot but it also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah in the lead roles. Releasing on June 15, this could be the biggest clash of 2018 so far.

Zero vs Kedarnath

After miserably failing with his last venture Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang in Zero. The VFX heavy film about a vertically challenged man helmed by Aanand L Rai has got everybody talking already. Moreover, it also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Sounds like a blockbuster? We think so too. But clashing with this mega release is KriArj’s Kedarnath which is Sara Ali Khan’s debut film. It also stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role and is being helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. Both the films are hitting the theatres on December 21.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd