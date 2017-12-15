Watch PadMan trailer: Akshay Kumar’s latest film tackles menstrual hygiene

PadMan trailer: Akshay Kumar feels the film is for those who are crazy enough to change the world. PadMan trailer: Akshay Kumar feels the film is for those who are crazy enough to change the world.

Not afraid of experimenting on screen, Akshay Kumar is now the new superhero of Bollywood. This new tag is given to the Khiladi Kumar by none other than Amitabh Bachchan in the recently released trailer of Republic Day 2018 release, PadMan. The makers of the film, which is to be presented by Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna, have finally released the much-awaited trailer of PadMan, a film based on the real-life story of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham who took upon himself the onus of providing cheaper sanitary napkins to the women of his village.

The trailer begins with a voice-over by senior Bachchan who introduces the American superheroes and then introduces India’s new superhero, PadMan. We soon meet Akshay Kumar’s character Lakshmikanth, whose initiative to manufacture cost-effective sanitary napkins results in him delivering a speech on menstrual hygiene at the UN Headquarters. Radhika Apte who plays the on-screen wife of Akshay’s character is a simpleton and portrays that section of women for whom their pride holds more importance than their health and hygiene. However, the dying spirits of PadMan are lifted by Sonam Kapoor who plays the role of a teacher in the R. Balki directorial.

Akshay, who has been sorts of educating moviegoers by attaching a social message along with his humour, action and dance-packed performances, seems to have got his game right this time as well. His last release Toilet Ek Prem Katha succeeded in touching the right chords of the audience and after watching the trailer of PadMan we can root for it for leaving a greater impact on the society.

Sharing the trailer on his official Twitter handle, Akshay wrote, “Presenting the much awaited #PadManTrailer, this one’s for the mad ones, the ones who are crazy enough to change the world.” Sonam also tweeted the trailer and wrote, “Great things come of out passion and PAD MAN is a great example of this. Thank you to everyone who has got us this far, I hope you enjoy the trailer!”

PadMan, with the tagline “Super hero hai yeh pagla”, will hit the theaters on January 26, 2018.

