Padman: This is how Akshay Kumar-Sonam Kapoor film looks through the lens of its cinematographer. See photo

Akshay Kumar is currently busy with his upcoming film Padman, which is produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna. The film also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles. Pictures from sets at Maheshwar went viral on Twitter, thanks to fans who crowded around the sets to meet their favourite stars. Currently, Akshay is shooting for the film with Sonam Kapoor. The movie is helmed by R. Balki, and the cinematographer for this project is PC Sreeram.

Sreeram has worked on all of R. Balki’s directorial ventures from Cheeni Kum and Paa to his last film Ki and Ka. So, we decided to see what the man behind the lens is upto and what we came across was some interesting photographs from the sets of Padman. The frames, the studio and the stars – all of it intrigues us and makes us wonder how the movie will shape up.

Padman is based on the life of the man who found a cost-effective and hygienic solution for sanitation, specifically for women during their menstruation period. Arunachalam Muruganantham hailing from Coimbatore rose to fame after his TED Talk, and his life is now being immortalised on the silver screen. Radhika Apte will be playing the role of Akshay Kumar’s wife. Much about Sonam Kapoor’s role has not been revealed. The only thing that has made to the news is the fact that the actor will be seen playing tabla in the film. Sonam had taken training from 28-year-old percussionist and tabla player, Mukta Madan Raste. for her role ​

