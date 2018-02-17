Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan made tax free in Rajasthan. Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan made tax free in Rajasthan.

Akshay Kumar’s latest release PadMan, which creates awareness about menstrual hygiene, will be made tax-free in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje announced today. Raje said she wants maximum number of women to see the film so that the message on sanitary hygiene can be spread. She also announced that sanitary pads machines will be installed in various schools and colleges in the rural areas in the state.

Directed by R Balki, PadMan also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. The movie is based on the real-life story of Tamil Nadu-based social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkin making machine.

The film which released on February 9 is receiving immense love from the audience. On the other hand, PadMan has been banned in Pakistan. Talking about the ban, director R Bali said, “PadMan is not banned in Pakistan alone. They have their own reasons. They have their wrong reason. You do something very unfair to women and humanity if you do such things. It is not only about this movie. It is the story of this man’s life, and what issue it is addressing.”

While Twinkle Khanna, the producer of the film said, “I think women menstruate no matter where you put a boundary, a border. We menstruate this side. We menstruate that side, and it is important for them to see it (the film) as well. I wish that they’d change their mind and show the movie.”

(With PTI inputs)

