Meet Akshay Kumar’s Hu Ba Hu Sonam Kapoor in the latest song of PadMan

The third song of Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan is out. Titled “Hu Ba Hu”, the song is about Akshay aka Lakshmikanth finding a friend in the second lead of the film Sonam Kapoor on his journey of promoting menstrual hygiene in his village. The lyrics of the song goes, “Jab ek ho raahein aur ek hi manzil, mil hi jaate hain safar mein aise log jo hote hain Hu Ba Hu (When people with similar goals meet, they end up having similar character traits).” Sung and composed by Amit Trivedi, the peppy number looks well integrated into the story with the lyrics of Kausar Munir.

As the song plays, we are introduced to several similarities between the characters of Akshay and Sonam. The R. Balki directorial has Sonam playing a teacher named Rhea, who teaches the innocent village man Lakshmikanth (Akshay) to talk in English. From the visuals of the song, it seems, the teacher-student duo who have a ‘hu ba hu’ heart are attracted to each other while making women understand the importance of sanitary napkins. Now, is this attraction mere admiration or have they fallen in love with the simplicity and innocence of the other, will be known only on January 26, when the film hits the screen.

Akshay’s character in the film is inspired by the life of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who found a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village. Radhika Apte plays the role of Akshay’s wife in the movie.

In another promotional gimmick, the makers of the film have been sharing some confession videos of the three lead actors, Akshay, Radhika and Sonam where the trio reveals how much they know about each other.

Produced by Twinkle Khanna, the film will face a clash with Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee.

