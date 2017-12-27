PadMan song Aaj Se Teri making: Akshay Kumar asks men to keep their wives happy, watch video

PadMan song Aaj Se Teri: Akshay Kumar reveals innovative love story. PadMan song Aaj Se Teri: Akshay Kumar reveals innovative love story.

PadMan’s first song titled “Aaj Se Teri” has already got a place in our playlist. All hardcore romantics out there are hooked to the track and are loving the simplicity in its lyrics written by Kausir Munir and the melody composed by Amit Trivedi. Now, in its making video, the producers reveal the essence of the song. Akshay Kumar, who plays the lead in the film, says since PadMan is not an ordinary story of a man, even the romance in the song is more about his personality and the innovator in him. He tells how PadMan tries to provide his wife the utmost comfort and happiness and suggests other men to keep their wives happy.

Amit Trivedi said he composed the music keeping in mind the village environment, while Kausir shared that the lyrics were written in the aspect of how a real woman and man would exchange their vows. Radhika Apte, who plays Akshay Kumar’s wife in the film, is also impressed with the way the song has been written and shot.

At the song launch, producer Twinkle Khanna said, “I did think about a few people, but again the thing is that if we have somebody who the Indian public idolises and men look up to, and he wore a sanitary pad then it is completely a game-changing event. After seeing what R Balki has made Akshay do, I have to say that nobody could have played this as wonderfully as Akshay Kumar here.”

The film is based on AR Muruganantham’s life, a man who struggled in order to introduce the concept of sanitary pads to women in the villages at cheaper cost. PadMan, directed by R Balki, will release on January 26.

