Watch PadMan song Aaj Se Teri: Akshay Kumar is the perfect husband to Radhika Apte

“Aaj Se Teri”, the first song from PadMan, is out. The romantic number, launched on Wednesday, highlights the lovely relationship of Lakshmikanth with wife Gayatri played by Radhika Apte. Composed by Amit Trivedi, “Aaj Se Teri”, crooned by Arijit Singh, is a love ballad which begins with Akshay and Radhika’s nuptial. As the song penned by Kausar Munir plays, the two look head over heels in love with each other. Like a perfect husband, Akshay knows exactly how to make his wife happy and is considerate towards her small needs. And, Radhika is not far behind from her ideal husband in fulfilling her duties as a wife. For those who take the actor only as a comedian or an action hero, this song is a proof that Akshay nails the genre of romance as well. Also, the soulful magic of Arijit’s voice will leave you hooked to the song.

Akshay Kumar’s next feature film PadMan comes with yet another strong social message. The film initiates a discussion on menstrual health which is considered taboo in the country. The trailer opens with the narration, “America has Superman and Batman but India has PadMan”, and it rightly describes the character of the mad superhero of the movie, Lakshmikanth (Akshay), who goes beyond his capacity to provide cost-effective sanitary napkins to women of his village.

But the director of the film R Balki earlier in an interview refused to describe PadMan as a “social or message-based” film. For him, the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man whose life PadMan draws inspiration from, is no less entertaining than the blockbuster Bollywood film Sholay. So, the director definitely didn’t mind adding a pinch of masala to the film with a few songs.

Meanwhile, Radhika Apte has once again proved that she is the one who chooses characters over screen time. The saree clad Apte seems to be the inspiration who drives her husband towards his ultimate goal of empowering women of his village.

Sharing the news about the release of the song, Akshay earlier wrote, “Love inspired his innovations and his inspiration made him a Superhero. Marriage is finding innovative ways and not just words to say I love you.”

See photos of Akshay Kumar with wife Twinkle Khanna from the PadMan song launch

PadMan also starring Sonam Kapoor in the lead role releases on January 26, 2018, The film will have a face-off with Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary which hits the theaters on the same day. Aiyaary stars Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah.

