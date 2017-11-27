PadMan new poster: Akshay Kumar turns a ‘super hero’ we all have been waiting for, see photo

PadMan second poster out. It is just two months for the film to hit the theaters. PadMan second poster out. It is just two months for the film to hit the theaters.

Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte starrer PadMan has been in news ever since it was announced. The film is being produced by Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna and is slated to arrive on January 26, 2018. This Republic Day release, directed by R. Balki, has now come up with a new poster and we are celebrating the same. This comedy-drama is inspired by the life of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who found a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.

Akshay shared the second poster of PadMan with the caption, “Super hero hai yeh pagla, aa raha hai 26th January, 2018 ko : #PadMan!,” and is seen standing on a pile of cotton which looks like a set-up for making sanitary pads. The tagline of the film is also written on the poster.

Khiladi Kumar had earlier released a teaser and wrote along, “Launching tomorrow…PADMAN IN TWO MONTHS @PadManTheFilm @radhika_apte @sonamakapoor @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki.” Yes, it is just two months for the film to hit the theaters.

PadMan has been making the right noise for bringing the lesser talked about issue, also considered a taboo in many parts of the country – menstruation and hygiene, to the forefront.

See Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan new poster here:

See PadMan new poster teaser shared by Akshay Kumar ealier:

A Muruganantham too tweeted a picture with Akshay Kuamat from the film’s sets and wrote along, “Thanks for all the love and wishes!!! @akshaykumar @PadManTheFilm @mrsfunnybones #Padman.”

See a tweet by real PadMan Arunachalam Muruganantham here:

R Balki, whose last outing as a director was 2015 release Ki and Ka, said that this project is going to be as interesting as Sholay. In an interview earlier, the director said, “His (Muruganantham’s) life itself is equal to ‘Sholay’. It is as entertaining as the biggest masala entertainers… And when you have a life that is so entertaining, why do I need to add entertainment.”

Also see more photos of PadMan stars Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte and Akshay Kumar:

Not all superheroes come with capes! Bringing you the true story of a real superhero, #Padman this Republic Day – 26th January, 2018! pic.twitter.com/hcEcJPO6Up — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 29, 2017

As per reports, PadMan will also have a cameo of Amitabh Bachchan.

