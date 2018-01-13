PadMan song Saale Sapne: This Akshay Kumar track is an ode to the real Padman

The latest song of PadMan, Saale Sapne is out. The latest song of PadMan, Saale Sapne is out.

“Saale Sapne”, the new track in the PadMan album, takes you through Akshay Kumar’s character Lakshmikanth’s journey of revolutionising menstrual hygiene for rural women. He does so by inventing a simple machine that can be used to make cheap sanitary pads. As the song plays, we hear Akshay conversing with his dreams as Mohit Chauhan sings, “O saale sapne main tere sadke, Ho gaya hoon main tere bas mein.” The song, which is a tribute to all the innovators who dream, work and innovate, has been penned by Kausar Munir and the music is given by Amit Trivedi. The two and a half minutes long video ends with words of gratitude for the original PadMan Arunachalam Murugunatham and other innovators of the world, “Saluting Mr Arunachalam Murugunatham (The Real Padman) and each and every innovator whose thoughts and ideas have impacted the society and made life better.”

The voice of Mohit Chauhan who has earlier given ear soothing chartbusters like “Tum Se Hi”, “Tum Ho”, “Kun Faya Kun” and others has added magic to the song which might take time to grow on your ears but when played on loop, it might become your favourite in the PadMan album.

The film, based on the life of Arunachalam Murugunatham, the man behind making cheap and affordable sanitary pads for the women of his village, is bankrolled by Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna who had earlier written a story about the same in her book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. PadMan also stars Radhika Apte as Akshay’s wife and Sonam Kapoor who assists Akshay in chasing his dream.

Directed by R Balki, PadMan will face a box office clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat which stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Both the films releases on January 25.

